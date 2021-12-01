Red Notice on Netflix unstoppable: smash the Bird Box record
After the first unofficial indications (coming from official data, but still unofficial) comes the confirmation directly from Netflix: Red Notice is a mega success. In fact, it’s the platform’s most-watched film ever, the company says. The new film starring Gal Gadot, Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson and Ryan Reynolds thus managed to oust 2018’s Bird Box starring Sandra Bullock, and did so well in advance of the standard timelines Netflix uses for this kind of statistics. Translated into numbers:
- Bird Box had totaled 282 million hours in the first 28 days of availability, which is the standard time frame used by Netflix.
- Red Notice scored 328.8 million hours in the first 17 days alone of availability.
Wow wow… WOW! You guys I can’t tell you how happy, how grateful, how blown away I am by these crazy stats and info. You have made our movie the BIGGEST movie in the HISTORY of @netflixfilm! Your love means the world & never to be taken for granted. Thank YOU ♥ ️ #RedNotice pic.twitter.com/H4o7QvKbHz
– Gal Gadot (@GalGadot) December 1, 2021
The information comes directly from the new Netflix Top 10 public statistics site, launched by the company in the past few weeks to give users a bit more insight into what goes the most about the platform. Also on a global level and considering the first 28 days of availability, the top 10 of films is composed as follows:
- Red Notice (328.8 million) | action comedy with Ryan Reynolds, Gal Gadot and The Rock
- Bird Box (282.02 million) | post-apocalyptic thriller with Sandra Bullock
- Extraction (231.34 million) | psychological action with Chris Hemsworth
- The Irishman (214.57 million) | dramatic / epic by Martin Scorsese with Robert De Niro, Joe Pesci and Al Pacino
- The Kissing Booth 2 (209.25 million) | romantic comedy with Joey King
- 6 Underground (205.47 million) | Michael Bay action thriller with Ryaln Reynolds
- Spenser Confidential (197.32 million) | action comedy with Mark Wahlberg
- Enola Holmes (189.9 million) | adventure thriller with Millie Bobby Brown
- Army of the Dead (186.54 million) | Zack Snyder’s zombie movie with Dave Bautista and Ella Purnell
- The Old Guard (185.71 million) | superheroes with Charlize Theron