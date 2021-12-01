Red Notice on Netflix unstoppable: smash the Bird Box record

After the first unofficial indications (coming from official data, but still unofficial) comes the confirmation directly from Netflix: Red Notice is a mega success. In fact, it’s the platform’s most-watched film ever, the company says. The new film starring Gal Gadot, Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson and Ryan Reynolds thus managed to oust 2018’s Bird Box starring Sandra Bullock, and did so well in advance of the standard timelines Netflix uses for this kind of statistics. Translated into numbers:

Bird Box had totaled 282 million hours in the first 28 days of availability, which is the standard time frame used by Netflix.

Red Notice scored 328.8 million hours in the first 17 days alone of availability.