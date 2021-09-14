“Red Notice”: release, cast (Ryan Reynolds, Gal Gadot and The Rock) and plot of Netflix’s most expensive comedy film

AND Red Notice the Netflix movie with the highest budget that, recently, is no longer just an idea. The aspiring blockbuster is an action comedy, in which the title is the code name with which the most important reports on wanted criminals are classified by Interpol.

Although it has never been confirmed (nor denied), the budget would be around $ 130 million, according to reports. Deadline at the time. To affect the costs, mainly the cast, which sees as protagonists Dwayne Johnson aka The Rock along with Ryan Reynolds And Gal Gadot. An authentic trio of Hollywood stars involved in a story of theft and espionage.

Initially, however, to justify the super budget of Red Notice were also the locations. In the original project, in fact, the film was supposed to be shot in various areas around the world (including Rome and Sardinia), but after the first month of shooting the production stopped due to the arrival of the pandemic.

Cast and crew of Rand Notice they resumed work in mid-September last year in the Atudios in Atlanta, where filming was concluded in mid-November thanks to a great work of scenographic reconstructions to replicate some symbolic places of Rome (for example, Castel Sant’Angelo) .

«Red Notice», the cast

Anticipated by its protagonists on personal social accounts, the first official photo of Red Notice. This is a shot posed with Dwayne Johnson, Gal Gadot And Ryan Reynolds in what could be called a museum hall (or a luxury boutique? A private collection in a billionaires’ mansion?) with pieces of art ready to be stolen.

The three stars, in fact, take on the role of their characters, that is “the greatest art thief in the world, the greatest tracker, the greatest scammer”, as the tagline states.

Specifically, Dwayne Johnson plays an Interpol agent who hunts down an international scammer, namely Ryan Reynold, while Gal Gadot is a mysterious woman, skilled in the theft of pieces of art.

The film Red Notice was written and directed by Rawson Marshall Thurber: the director of How do I sell my family he also directed The Rock on One and a half spy and in Skyscraper, so it is the third collaboration with the actor.

«Red Notice», when it comes out in streaming

The film Red Notice Netflix branded is available on the streaming platform from 12 November 2021.

«Red Notice», the plot

A Red Notice Issued by Interpol is a global warning to hunt down and catch the world’s most wanted criminals. But when a daring heist brings together the best FBI profiler and two rival criminals, there’s no telling what will happen.

