Red Notice, Ryan Reynolds at the premiere: “Robbing Hugh Jackman? That Easy!”

From Friday 12 November it is available on Netflix Red Notice, and if we saw Will Ferrell instead of Ryan Reynolds talking about the film on a talk show, it was he in person who presented his new work with an interview with Comicbook.com, in which obviously could not miss a joke about ‘friend Hugh Jackman.

In Red Notice, Ryan Reynolds plays Nolan Booth, one of the most skilled art thieves. Sharing the scene with him are Dwayne Johnson, as a federal agent, and Gal Gadot, in the role of an equally astute “colleague” thief.

At the premiere, Ryan Reynolds was asked who among his peers would be the hardest to rob for a thief like Nolan. “If I have to name a name, I would say Helen Mirren. Nothing escapes that woman, nothing. She sees you coming from twenty kilometers away. Certainly Helen Mirren. “

If you haven’t already, you can check out our Red Notice review. If you’re wondering who according to Ryan Reynolds is the actor who would do himself robber more easilyInstead, if you follow him on social media, you probably already imagine the answer.

“I would definitely say Hugh Jackman, he has such a docile disposition and trusts whoever … he is like stealing candy from a child. “

If in real life, of course, Ryan Reynolds has little or nothing in common with his role in Red Notice, in his next film, The Adam Project, he will play a character that is “by far the closest to myself I’ve ever acted, for better or for worse” he added. “I’m a little nervous for that very reason.”