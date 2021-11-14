Red Notice, scenes of an Arezzo company on Netflix

It was the most anticipated film of the year and as soon as it came out it climbed to the top of Netflix’s most viewed rankings. The most expensive colossal on which the US streaming platform has ever invested, Red Notice, starring Dwayne Johnson “The Rock”, also has an Arezzo signature. That of David Mariottini, who with his drones signed the initial scene – the one shot in Castel Sant’Angelo – and the final one, made in beautiful Sardinia.

“I have just returned from England – says Mariottini – where I worked for a James Cameron film and I have not yet been able to see the whole film. But I am very happy, because it was really an important work experience”.

The film

The film, much awaited by fans of the genre, combines suspense with action, mystery with irony, not without twists and breathtaking special effects.

Two inspectors, one from the FBI (The Rock) and the other from Interpol, hunt down an elusive jewelry thief. They come one step away from arresting him in the halls of Castel Sant’Angelo in Rome. The thief wants to take possession of three very precious and priceless golden eggs that Marcus Aurelius would have given to Cleopatra and that an Egyptian billionaire is willing to buy, at a very high price, as a wedding gift for his daughter. On their way, they encounter a second thief (Gal Gadot) at work who tricks the investigators into believing that The Rock is actually a thief himself. Inspector and thief end up in jail together. The plot unfolds between breathtaking chases across five continents, with an obviously surprising ending.

The realization

“We worked with the production in November 2020 – says Mariottini – in the midst of the pandemic. I remember that before the take I was locked up at home, to avoid the risk of contracting Covid. We could not miss a job opportunity of that type. We have shot scenes for about 8 days between Rome and Sardinia. An American boy shot scenes with racing drones with us “.

Director Rawson Marshall Thurber in Rome had specifically asked the Arezzo company to shoot scenes with Panavision anamorphic optics. “These – Mariottini explained to Arezzo News – are real unique pieces, no longer for sale. Handmade, these optics are invaluable. For us it was a really great load of responsibility, which gave us some very strong emotions “.

And exciting were the scenes that the general public then began to see from 12 November.

The Arezzo drones on the most coveted sets

Meanwhile, the Arezzo company continues to work in the most coveted sets. In recent days he was in England to shoot some scenes of the next James Cameron film. A film that brought them to Iceland and that will see them engaged in the coming months also inside the Frasassi caves.