Red Notice, starring Dwayne Johnson, Gal Gadot and Ryan Reynolds, on Netflix starting November 12, 2021

A Red Notice issued by Interpol is a global warning to hunt down and catch the most wanted criminals in the world. But when a daring heist brings together the FBI’s best profiler (Johnson) and two rival criminals (Gadot, Reynolds), there’s no telling what will happen.

Synopsis:

John Hartley (Dwayne Johnson) is the FBI’s biggest profiler and is grappling with a new red notice, Interpol’s mandate to capture major fugitives. His searches around the planet catapult him into a daring robbery, during which he is forced to team up with the greatest responsible for art theft, Nolan Booth (Ryan Reynolds), in order to capture the most sought-after art thief in the world. world, nicknamed “The Standard Bearer” (Gal Gadot). A great adventure follows that drags the three protagonists, always together in spite of themselves, around the globe between dance floors, isolated prisons and wild jungles. Ritu Arya and Chris Diamantopolous complete a stellar cast. Written and directed by Rawson Marshall Thurber (A Spy and a Half, Skyscraper), production by Hiram Garcia, Dwayne Johnson and Dany Garcia of Seven Bucks Productions, Flynn Picture Co. of Beau Flynn and Bad Version, Inc. of Thurber , Red Notice is an elegant cat and mouse globetrotting game … where there are two cats.