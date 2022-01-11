Red Notice: the complexity of a scene | Cinema

As we know it was not easy to complete the filming of the Netflix filmdue to the pandemic that the world has gone through and is still going through.

In a recent interview with Collider, producer Hiram Garcia talked about the difficulty associated with shooting a dance scene involving Gal Gadot and Dwayne Johnson due to stringent restrictions on the set:

You don’t realize how complex it was to shoot even the simplest shots you see in the film, given the logistics of on-set and off-set spacing. So a scene like that of the tango between Gal Gadot and Dwayne Johnson was extremely complex to shoot, especially due to the amount of extras and all the things going on in the background.

Recently director and screenwriter Rawson Marshall Thurber spoke about the possibility of a sequel to the film:

I’m not working on the script for the sequel to the film, but… I’m sure to be playing with the idea of ​​what to do with a sequel and, I don’t want to talk about it too early, but yeah, we’re discussing it with Netflix.

A few days ago the filmmaker explained that if he were to actually shoot a Red Notice 2 he would directly shoot two sequels one after the other to optimize the agendas of super busy stars like Dwayne Johnson, Gal Gadot and Ryan Reynolds:

If you were to shoot a sequel, the only sensible thing to do would be to produce two and three consecutively. It’s a huge production and if you can optimize everyone’s time and agendas it’s better for everyone involved. Including my mental health.

Red Notice is directed by Rawson Marshall Thurber (One and a half spy, How to Deal with Your Family), and follows the story of an Interpol agent who sets out on a search for the most wanted art thief in the world.

