Red Notice: the Netflix movie with The Rock, Gal Gadot and Ryan Reynolds streaming today

The highest budget film ever by Netflix, Red Notice (the company is estimated to have spent over $ 200 million on the film), is available today on the video streaming platform.

Red Notice is available in streaming from today

The muscles of The Rock, the sympathy of Ryan Reynolds and the beauty of Gal Gadot (as well as the skill of all three actors) will be present in the film, an action comedy whose plot you can find directly below:

“John Hartley (Dwayne Johnson) is the FBI’s biggest profiler and is grappling with a new red notice, Interpol’s mandate to capture major fugitives. His searches around the planet catapult him into a daring robbery, during which he is forced to team up with the greatest responsible for art theft, Nolan Booth (Ryan Reynolds), in order to capture the most sought-after art thief in the world. world, nicknamed “The Standard Bearer” (Gal Gadot). “

“A great adventure follows that drags the three protagonists, always together in spite of themselves, around the globe between dance floors, isolated prisons and wild jungles. Ritu Arya and Chris Diamantopolous complete a stellar cast. Written and directed by Rawson Marshall Thurber (A Spy and a Half, Skyscraper), the production of Hiram Garcia, Dwayne Johnson and Dany Garcia of Seven Bucks Productions, Flynn Picture Co. of Beau Flynn and Bad Version, Inc. of Thurber , Red Notice is an elegant cat and mouse globetrotting game… where there are two cats. “

We leave you with the Italian trailer of the film: