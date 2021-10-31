Red Notice: the new film with Ryan Reynolds, Gal Godot and Dwayne Johnson

The Rock, Deadpool and Wonder Woman in a unique and unmissable film. Red Notice will arrive on Netflix on November 12th, here are all the details!

Budgets for Netflix original films are soaring, allowing the platform to have the opportunity to hire some of the biggest names in Hollywood for its stories. Stars of the likes of Will Smith, Sandra Bullock and Ben Affleck have been the protagonists of some feature films, now it’s the turn of The Rock, Ryan Reynolds and Gal Godot in Red Notice, coming to the next streaming channel November 12.

What is Red Notice about?

The Red Notice story follows the agent John Hartley (Dwayne Johnson), the best profiler in the FBI, forced to forge an unlikely alliance with the most wanted criminal of all: Nolan Booth (Ryan Reynolds). The two will have to track down the international master and thief of art Sarah Black (Gal Gadot) before he landed his last stroke of the century.

The trio in Red Notice

As repeatedly stated, Red Notice will see some of Hollywood’s biggest stars in the role of the three protagonists: Dwayne Johnson, Ryan Reynolds and Gal Godot. The first is one of the few actors who has never converted to digital platforms, but who in recent years has always favored cinema.

Reynolds has previously worked with Netflix when he starred in the action movie 6 Underground directed by Michael Bay in 2019. Despite the fact that his theatrical films have proven to work quite well, Reynolds has a handful of projects in the works on Netflix such as The Adam Project and the revival of Dragon’s Lair.

As for Gadot, this would technically be his third streaming movies also included Wonder Woman 1984 and Justice League with the Zack Snyder’s cut, but it will be her first project with Netflix.

In addition to the three protagonists of Serie A, the film will also see the character actor Chris Diamantopoulos and the star of the second season of The Umbrella Academy Ritu Arya, who will have supporting roles in the film.

A troubled history

The film was initially presented in 2018 by Universal and Legendary igniting an intense bidding war won by Netflix at the last. In fact, the platform has always been particularly interested in this story even after the budget increase.

In fact, Red Notice, in addition to having big hits as far as the actors are concerned, promises to bring us in exotic and grandiose locations including Rome and Sardinia. Fist fights, adrenaline chases and explosions cannot be missed. All of course seasoned with a great sense of humor!

