Red Notice – The new trailer for the movie coming to Netflix

The streaming platform Netflix has released a new trailer for Red Notice, let’s find out more details about this production which will see its debut soon on the platform.

Red Notice – The new trailer

The brand new trailer for Red Notice, license plate Netflix, with Gal Gadot, Dwayne Johnson And Ryan Reynolds in action. Waiting for its debut on the streaming platform Netflix, you just have to enjoy it all together!

In the video we can see new images in which FBI agent John Hartley (Johnson) collaborates with Nolan Booth (Ryan Reynolds) in the attempt to be able to capture the skilled thief Sarah Black (Gal Gadot). Will they succeed in the enterprise? The result will not be taken for granted as the two will have their work cut out. In fact, Sarah Black proves to have formidable skills capable of creating several setbacks to the characters Nolan Booth and John Hartley. So there is no shortage of action scenes and fun is guaranteed!

Production

Red Notice is written and directed by Rawson Marshall Thurber. This production was announced in 2018 and only recently the Netflix streaming platform has acquired the distribution rights. The cast list has been created over time and features a number of well-known names such as Gal Gadot, Dwayne Johnson, Ryan Reynolds, Ritu Arya, and Chris Diamantopoulos.

The budget

Among the various news related to the production of Red Notice there is also that inherent to the budget, a decidedly important issue when it comes to large projects that include well-known performers. In June 2021, the same Dwayne Johnson explained that Red Notice boasts the largest investment than the platform Netflix I’ve ever argued for a movie so far. More specifically, if we talk about numbers, the overall budget is said to be between 160 and $ 200 million.

Exit date

Red Notice will be available for streaming on November 12 on Netflix.

