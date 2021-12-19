Red Notice – The review

What do you get if you mix Deadpool’s sarcasm with the Fast & The Furious Hobbs character and liven it up with copious amounts of Pink Panther, National Treasure, and a rather flat James Bond pastiche? You will receive Red Alert. Netflix’s latest $ 200 million project. The story begins during an art heist in Rome, where master thief Nolan Booth (Reynolds) intends to steal one of Cleopatra’s golden eggs. Out of nowhere, FBI agent John Hartley shows up who has traveled to Italy to capture the man who has escaped him in recent years, and in the midst of all this is the character of Gal Gadot “Bishop” who he wants to put his hands on the egg in turn.

Red Notice really starts out like any action comedy and there is a tired, lethargic, unimaginative feeling to the formula, where no one cares about originality, characters that feel alive, or any kind of depth or story that you can’t. to understand in its entirety after two minutes. Ryan Reynolds’ art thief is Deadpool, or Free Guy, through and through. Beautiful, intelligent, deeply sarcastic, childish and skilled. Everything he says is comical and just like his portrayal of Wade Wilson, he speaks very fast and what he says contains many references that break the fourth wall. Booth often references other films, which makes Red Notice’s tone a little weird at first.

Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson, on the other hand, is just as humorless as is the case with his Fast & Furious Hobbs character. He is stoically tough, somewhat arrogant, strong and confident. His body is now so large he can barely run, an aspect that director Rawson Marshall Thurber (Dodgeball / Skyscraper) uses to create a kind of contrast-based comedy in relation to Booth’s athletically agile parkour ability. In the midst of all this we find Gal Gadot (Wonder Woman) as the international super thief Bishop and her character is obviously beautiful, sexy, unreliable, insidious and extremely determined. There really isn’t a single quality of any of the three main characters that we haven’t seen 700,000 times before, and it seems in more than a slightly tragic way that these actors don’t deserve better, a character they haven’t already played, for years. and years.

That said, there are other qualities in Red Notice that make it a little better than I expected, actually. Director Rawson Marshall Thurber tries to create his James Bond, and takes us to Moscow, London, Chile, Rome and many other more or less exotic places, drowning the scenes in music that could have been taken from one of 007’s films. Daniel Craig, and he puts a lot of effort into trying to build something elegant. The focus is on imaginative environments, beautiful clothes that fit perfectly, delightful photography, and high-flying action. And it works.

Reynolds and The Rock fight like they’ve never done anything else, the choreography is tight and good looking, and the sequences are great. The scaffolding collapses as Reynolds throws himself between the floors, The Rock throws prison guards in Russia at him as if they were children, and Gal Gadot kicks Italian hitmen in the face like crazy, who intend to steal the second of three coveted eggs. gold. For its part, Red Notice is never particularly bad, but it is never particularly good. Overall this is a pretty nice action comedy, but also pretty boring, with no brains or originality. It is better than, for example, 6 Underground or Army of the Dead, but on the other hand it doesn’t say much.