Red Notice: The Rock, Gal Gadot and Ryan Reynolds Movie Is Biggest Netflix Ever Produced | Cinema

The press promotion of, the new film with The Rock and Emily Blunt, inevitably brought updates on the star’s other projects, from Black Adam to Hobbs & Shaw through Red Notice.

And it is precisely of Red Notice which Hiram Garcia, the partner of Dwayne Johnson, discussed with Collider (via ScreenRant) calling it the greatest movie ever produced by Netflix:

It’s a hilarious film, the biggest Netflix ever produced which, by the way, was an incredible partner, who managed to secure everything we needed to be able to finish the film in the midst of a pandemic. These three actors are amazing together. Djs, Gal Gadot and Ryan Reynolds have remarkable chemistry and are spectacular together. You can’t get enough. Plus, the film has these vibes from “Back to the past”, with DJ as an FBI profiler on the hunt for the most skilled art thieves, the most sought after in the world. It is an adventure that travels around the world, one of those films that offers healthy escapism, something that is really needed right now. We are very proud of the film and very excited for its debut scheduled for November 12th. Basically, you’ll find yourself seeing alternate versions of Black Adam, Deadpool, and Wonder Woman. Who is it that wouldn’t want to see something like this?

Red Notice is directed by Rawson Marshall Thurber (One and a half spy, How do I sell your family), follows an Interpol agent who sets out in search of the most wanted art thief in the world.

Producers on the project include Beau Flynn of Flynn Picture Co. and Johnson, Dany Garcia and Hiram Garcia of Seven Bucks Productions.

For the streaming giant this is a considerable production effort: Deadline suggested a budget of at least last year 130 million dollars, although it is not clear whether in the meantime the figure has been retouched up or down.

In the cast Dwayne Johnson, Gal Gadot and Ryan Reynolds. The film is scheduled for release on November 12, 2021.