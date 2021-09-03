Red Notice, the teaser trailer of the film with Dwayne Johnson, Gal Gadot and Ryan Reynolds

Netflix has released the official teaser trailer for one of the most anticipated films of the year, Red Notice

The cover of Duran Duran’s famous hit Notorious is the soundtrack to the Red Notice’s first teaser trailer, the feature film by Netflix highly anticipated by fans and critics. In the clip the three protagonists, Dwayne Johnson, Gal Gadot and Ryan Reynolds, are unleashed and anticipate a film full of action and many surprises. Red Notice is coming to Netflix iNovember 12th, and it will be also available on Sky Q and NOW. The three celebrities have never worked together before, but they are all the undisputed stars of a cinecomics: Ryan Reynolds plays the role of Deadpool, Gal Gadot is the interpreter of the superheroine WonderWoman and finally The Rock will arrive very soon on the big screen. as Black Adam, a Shazam anti-hero! of the DC universe.







Red Notice, the plot deepening



Red Notice, photos from the set of the film with Ryan Reynolds and Gal Gadot An upcoming action movie on Netflix, Red Notice tells the story of an Interpol agent, played by Dwayne Johnson, employed in the hunt for two of the most wanted art thieves in the world. But when a dangerous heist reunites the two criminals (Gal Gadot and Ryan Reynolds) to the FBI's best profiler, there's no telling what will happen. The Interpol notice with the names of the people wanted for extradition, Red Notice, will start an unparalleled hunt. In the trailer, Dwayne Johnson's voice introduces us to the world of Red Notice: "Every town, every robbery. Now that you have been tagged with the red warnings, you have become the most wanted criminals in the world. And I'm the only one who can capture you. "

Red Notice, the cast deepening



The best films to see in September 2021. PHOTOS Written and directed by Rawson Marshall Thurber (“Skyscraper,” “How Do I Deal With Your Family” and “A Spy and a Half”), Red Notice has a stellar cast of actors. In this action movie, in fact, the protagonists are the legendary Dwayne Johnson, in the role of the FBI agent John Hartley, the splendid and talented Gal Gadot, who plays the super sought-after Sarah Black and finally Ryan Reynolds, who lends the face to Nolan Booth. Among the secondary characters stand out the names of Ritu Arya, Vincenzo Amato and Chris Diamantopoulos. Producers are Rawson Marshall Thurber, Beau Flynn, Dany Garcia, Hiram Garcia and Dwayne Johnson, while executive producers are Wendy Jacobson and Scott Sheldon. The film will be distributed in Italy by Netflix, also visible on Sky Q and NOW, and the production companies involved are Flynn Picture Company, Legendary Entertainment, Netflix and Seven Bucks Productions. Filming began on January 3, 2020 in Atlanta (Georgia), but the Covid-19 pandemic (THE SPECIAL – THE UPDATES – THE MAP) forced the crew to stop work immediately and forced it to postpone it to September of the same year. The overall budget reached a record $ 200 million, making Red Notice the most expensive project so far Netflix has set up.