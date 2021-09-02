‘Red Notice’, the trailer for the film with Dwayne Johnson, Gal Gadot and Ryan Reynolds

Netflix has recently released the teaser trailer of one of the films it focuses on this year: it is an action thriller with typical elements of comedy, it is called ‘Red Notice’ and is played by a luxury trio like Dwayne Johnson, Gal Gadot and Ryan Reynolds. It will be released in streaming on November 12, so at the moment we can not do anything but arm ourselves with patience and wait.

Red Notice, the movie

The plot tells of two very skilled criminals (played by Gal Gadot and Ryan Reynolds) who have carried out their misdeeds in every corner of the planet and for this reason they find themselves with an international arrest warrant hanging over their heads. A determined FBI agent (Dwayne Johnson) receives the assignment to catch them, but between the intentions and the facts it passes. Especially in the case of her, because judging by the trailer she is the most difficult to capture. In any case, the fight between the three will be without holds barred.

The director and screenwriter of ‘Red Notice’ is called Rawson Marshall Thurber, which became famous thanks to the comedy ‘Dodgeball’ (2004). ‘Red Notice’ represents his third collaboration with Dwayne Johnson after the films ‘One and a Half Spy’ (2016) and ‘Skyscraper’ (2018). A third time that cost a lot of money. In fact, Rawson Marshall Thurber found himself managing a pharaonic budget: 200 million dollars in total, of which 20 million each for Dwayne Johnson, Gal Gadot and Ryan Reynolds. This is the most expensive movie in Netflix history.









The teaser trailer dubbed in Italian

Curiosity: the song we hear during the trailer is a cover of ‘Notorious’ by Duran Duran.

Here is also the teaser trailer in the original language