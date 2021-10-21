Red Notice, trailer and release date of the film with Dwayne Johnson, Gal Gadot and Ryan Reynolds

Months ago with a post on Instagram Dwayne Johnson had launched the first official announcement related to the film RED NOTICE, coming to Netflix on November 12 starring three superstars such as Dwayne Johnson, Gal Gadot and Ryan Reynolds. Directed by Rawson Marshall Thurber and written by Rawson Marshall Thurber, the film stars Beau Flynn (FlynnPictureCo) as producers; Dwayne Johnson, Dany Garcia, and Hiram Garcia (Seven Bucks Productions); and Rawson Marshall Thurber.

Synopsis:

John Hartley (Dwayne Johnson) is the FBI’s biggest profiler and is grappling with a new red notice, Interpol’s mandate to catch the biggest fugitives. His searches around the planet catapult him into a daring robbery, during which he is forced to team up with the greatest responsible for art theft, Nolan Booth (Ryan Reynolds), in order to capture the most sought-after art thief in the world. world, nicknamed “The Standard Bearer” (Gal Gadot). A great adventure follows that drags the three protagonists, always together in spite of themselves, around the globe between dance floors, isolated prisons and wild jungles. Ritu Arya and Chris Diamantopolous complete a stellar cast. Written and directed by Rawson Marshall Thurber (A Spy and a Half, Skyscraper), production by Hiram Garcia, Dwayne Johnson and Dany Garcia of Seven Bucks Productions, Flynn Picture Co. of Beau Flynn and Bad Version, Inc. of Thurber , Red Notice is an elegant cat and mouse globetrotting game… where there are two cats.