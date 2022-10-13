Red One Cast Lucy Liu To Star In Dwayne Johnson, Chris Evans Film

Dwayne Johnson and Chris Evans will co-star with another veteran star in Prime Video’s action-adventure comedy The Red. Per Deadline, the film brought lucy liu carry out alongside the two pillars of action and Kiernan Shipka in a currently unknown role. Details surrounding the high-profile project are still under wraps, though it should be ready by the time the holiday season rolls around in 2023.

Although we know very little about The Red for now, it’s hitting outlets as a four-quadrant action-adventure comedy, imagining a whole new universe to explore within the vacation genre. Rather than sticking to the typical holiday movie formula, however, Hiram Garcia, who crafted the story, wanted to mix the traditional with something more akin to an action blockbuster. When previously talking about the film, he called it “Hobbs meets Miracle on the 34th Street“, striking even Chris Morganwho previously collaborated with Garcia’s Seven Buck Productions on Fast & Furious Gifts: Hobbs and Shaw among other things to write the screenplay. The project also includes a successful director, gripping Jumanjiit is Jake Kasdan.

Prime Video ended up with the project after winning a bidding war last year. It looks like the streamer has big plans for the film, which is expected to span multiple industries and companies under the Amazon umbrella. Producers of the film include Kasdan and Melvin March via The Detective Agency, Morgan under his Chris Morgan Productions banner, and Garcia alongside Johnson and Danny Garcia through their company Seven Bucks Productions. Sky Salem Robinson will also serve as a co-producer through the aforementioned detective agency.

Liu has the acting credits on both the small screen and the big screen to challenge those of Johnson and Evans with a variety of other roles. The Emmy-nominated actress gained wide recognition for her appearance as ruthless lawyer Ling Woo in Ally McBealthough she’s arguably best known for her roles in movies like Kill Bill and the charlie’s angels franchise alongside Cameron Diaz and Drew Barrymore. On TV, she teamed up with co-star Johnny Lee Miller for the CNET series Elementary from 2012 to 2019 and also starred in why women kill, even directing a few episodes of both. She also has a lot on the horizon, with Disney’s strange world, Shazam! Fury of the godsand Kung Fu Panda 4 all to come in the next two years, among others.

The Red is currently slated for the 2023 holiday season. In the meantime, check out a GameSpot interview conducted with Garcia below.