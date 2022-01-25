Red One: Chris Evans and Dwayne Johnson will clash in the new Prime Video exclusive

Deadline reports a welcome news for lovers of the action genre and in fact, it seems that Prime Video is directing its resources to deliver an action movie with great expectations for the end of 2023. Its title is Red One.

The protagonists will be played by Chris Evans and Dwayne Johnson and it is not yet known which of the two is the antagonist of the other, given that the plot would seem to see them in opposition.

Not many details have emerged regarding the narrative development but we know for sure that the goal of the production will be to hit the audience of the holiday season. Amazon Studios describes his creature with the term “action-comedy” which does not leave much room for hypotheses on the style of the film which will most likely be humorous.

Jake Kasdan will direct the project which is expected to begin initial shooting in the coming months. The same director also appears among the producers along with Melvin Mar and Sky Salem Robinson. Kasdan is known to have worked on Fast & Furious Presents: Hobbs and Shaw, The Fate of the Furious, Furious 7, Fast & Furious 6 and Fast Five.

On the other hand, there is no need for introductions for the two actors who have played in franchises that are anything but popular like that of the Marvel Cinematic Universe for Evans (in which he plays Captain America), while Johnson sports a resume format Jumanji, Fast & Furious and The Mummy just to name a few.

Cameo aside in 2021’s Free Guy, The Rock and Chris Evans have never acted on the same set before which is interesting since the chemistry that could manifest between the two is unknown and who knows it is not really one of them. those hilarious couples who like them so much.

