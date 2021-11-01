Red One, Christmas fights for The Rock? The new film from the director of Jumanji 2

Does The Rock turn to Christmas movies? Yes, but with the classic style that distinguishes it. Dwayne Johnson will star in Red One, an action-adventure film directed by the director of the Jumanji sequels.

Amazon Studios and Seven Buck Productions (the production company of The Rock and Hiram Garcia) have struck a deal to make Red One, a Christmas movie loaded with action and adventure which will feature the interpreter of Black Adam.

Born from an idea of ​​Garcia, Red One will bring to the screen “a truly incredible universe of Christmas lore, intertwined with a good dose of ‘toast’“, as Johnson himself writes on Instagram, specifying however that the plot is still top secret.

“Red One is incredibly special to me, it’s a story I’ve wanted to tell for years. An epic and breathtaking adventure that revolutionizes the beloved party mythology.” he has declared Hiram Garcia “I am thrilled to see our production company, Seven Bucks, team up with Amazon to bring this Christmas tale to the attention of a global audience.“.

At the direction of the film we will find the filmmaker of the Jumanji sequels Jack Kasdan, while at the screenplay we have the Fast & Furious and Hobbs & Show scribe Chris Morgan.

“Seven Bucks Productions is one of the leaders in creating a unique and captivating type of family entertainment, and we know Red One will carry on this tradition. Hiram’s concept and the world he envisioned are uniquely original, and we’re really excited to team up with them and Chris Morgan to make it happen. Red One is just the first step in what we know will be a very successful collaborative adventure“added Jen Salke, head of the Amazon Studios.

At the moment we don’t know when Red One is scheduled to release, but it will hardly arrive before 2023.