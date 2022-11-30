Red One Set photos show Dwayne Johnson in action

Dwayne Johnson took to Instagram to share a new batch of behind-the-scenes photos from the set of Amazon Studios’ upcoming action-packed comedy holiday flick The Redwhich is set to debut in 2023.

This time, the photos show Johnson doing various stunts in front of a blue screen, teasing the film’s action-packed sequences. In his position, the black adam The star went on to describe the project, comparing it to a few blockbuster franchises and classic Christmas movies, such as Harry Potter and Hobbs & Shaw.

The Red is directed and produced by Jake Kasdan, who reunites with Johnson after working together on the blockbuster Jumanji movies. It is also written by Fast and Furious‘ Chris Morgan, based on a story designed by Hiram Garcia.

Further details about its plot and characters are still being kept under wraps, but it’s described as a four-quadrant action-adventure comedy that imagines a whole new universe to explore within the vacation genre. Evans and Johnson will be joined by Lucy Liu, Kiernan Shipka, Kristofer Hivju, Nick Kroll, Mary Elizabeth Ellis and Wesley Kimmel.

The project is produced by Morgan, Melvin Mar and Sky Salem Robinson, along with Johnson, Hiram Garcia and Dany Garcia for Seven Bucks Productions.