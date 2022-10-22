Red One, with Chris Evans and The Rock, announces two novelties

New stars join the cast of Red One, the Christmas movie that will unite Chris Evans with Dwayne Johnson in 2023.

The end of the year is approaching and with the time also plans to produce Christmas movies appear. However, most of the ones that will be released in 2022 have already been announced. But so much is Hollywood’s love for the holidays that it’s all set for 2023. RedOne It is the first name that sounds to steal the looks in the next calendar.

Although not much is known about the project, what it will be about or what day it will premiere, it is known that it is a native film. As is customary in the genre, the base will be a comedy. Not so long, its protagonists already indicate that it will have a fairly high action load. And let the drum roll sound…Chris Evans and Dwayne Johnson they will be together!

two news

Celebrities, fresh from the great superhero movie universes (Marvel and DC respectively), lead the cast. Also, Kiernan Shipka (Chilling Adventures of Sabrina) and Lucy Liu (Charlie’s Angels) will accompany them. The incorporation of these actresses is the first big news around the project.

Thus, the second great novelty is that filming has already started. The news was shared by Evans through a post by Instagram.

Chris Evans, a busy man

The other project in which the actor is expected to be seen is in ghosted. This has had its ups and downs. The Apple TV and Skydance production was going to star the interpreter of Captain America, who was going to be accompanied by Scarlett Johansson. However, some scheduling conflicts led her to leave it. She now she will have the performance of Anne of Arms.

Both were already together Knives Out Y The Gray Man. ghosted grew out of an idea by Paul Wernick and Rhett Reese (dead poolZombieland) and although there are still no specific details about its plot, this bet is described as “a high-concept romantic action-adventure film.” Adrian Brody also joined the cast.

It will be led by Dexter Fletcher, who did the same with Rocketman. It has no release date.

The Rock, the man of the moment

For his part, Dwayne Johnson comes from starring Black Adam, which was his great dream for more than a decade. DC’s adaptation of the character puts him back at the top of the box office. The film secured more than 20 million on its international opening day alone.

Also, the former WWE wrestler was starring Red alert with Ryan Reynolds and Gal Gadot.

A movie with a lot of muscle… financial

From what was known, this production is another of the great bets of ‘The Rock’. His Seven Bucks studio is behind the title. So much so, that the project was devised by the production president of Seven Bucks Productions, hiram garcia. It is also being written by Chris Morgan (Hobbs & Shaw, Shazam! Fury of the Gods) and directed by Jake Casdan (Bad Teacher, Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle). Which means they work on RedOne many trusted people Johnson.

In addition, the financial muscle will be further injected by Amazon Studios, responsible for the distribution. The feature film will Prime Video at the end of 2023.