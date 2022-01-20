Red: plot, release date and trailer for the new Disney and Pixar movie

Directed by Domee Shi, Red is the new animated film Pixar Animation Studios coming up on Disney +. The feature film tells the story of a little girl who suddenly turns, when she gets excited, into a huge red panda. Let’s find out immediately the plot, the release date, where to watch the movie in streaming and all the details.

Red’s storyline

The protagonist of Red. Source: The Walt Disney Company



This Disney and Pixar film, like the previous ones, is also about themes very delicate, including adolescence. Red sees as the protagonist Mei Lee, a 13-year-old self-confident and a bit clumsy. The girl is torn between the disorder of adolescence – a period of life that involves major changes – and remaining a disciplined daughter. Ming, Mei’s mother, is bossy and extremely protective. The protagonist is often embarrassed by her mother’s behavior. Mei Lee copes with changes in her interests, relationships and body. She is also obsessed with a boy band, but her mother doesn’t approve of this type of entertainment. That’s not all: when he gets too excited he turns into a gigantic one red panda. The little girl discovers that her family has a mystical bond with the panda. There metamorphosis, which appears here as the metaphor of adolescence, is caused by the defect in the gene. Mei has to manage this situation, which creates moments of embarrassment on several occasions (including school).

The songwriters

In the new animated film, a boy band: the 4 * Town. The production turned to two songwriters who managed to win over young people: Billie Eilish and FINNEAS. The artists wrote the three songs, including “Nobody Like U”, of the feature film. Billie Eilish is a very young singer-songwriter (born in 2001) who became famous with the single Ocean Eyes. The album “When We All Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go?” debuted at the top of the Billboard 200, recording a huge commercial success. During his career he has garnered several awards, including 2 American Music Awards, 3 MTV Video Music Awards, 2 Guinness World Records, 2 MTV Europe Music Awards, a Brit Awards and a Golden Globe (best original song for No time to die) . Billie Eilish was the youngest artist to win in all major categories (best new artist, album of the year, record of the year, song of the year and best vocal pop album) during the GRAMMY Awards. FINNEAS, Billie Eilish’s brother, won eight Grammys. He has written and produced songs for his younger sister, Justin Bieber, Demi Lovato, Selena Gomez, Camila Cabello, Tove Lo, Kid Cudi and Ben Platt. There soundtrack by Red was composed by Ludwig Göransson, a successful composer and conductor. He has composed songs for Tenet, Next Stop Fruitvale Station, Creed – Born to Fight, Creed II, Venom, Community, Happy Endings, New Girl and The Mandalorian. Göransson won the Grammy Award for Best Score Soundtrack Album for Visual Media and the Oscar for Best Score for his contribution to the Black Panther film.

A scene from Red. Source: The Walt Disney Company



Red in streaming: the release date

Red was to mark Pixar’s return to the big screen. The company’s last two films – Soul and Luca – had skipped theatrical distribution due to restrictions related to COVID-19.

Red, a scene from the film. Source: The Walt Disney Company



The Walt Disney Company has announced that plans have changed: Red will also be landing exclusively on Disney +, thus skipping the release in cinemas. The choice to release the film directly in streaming could be linked to the difficult recovery of the box office, especially as regards family films. Red will be available exclusively on Disney + starting inMarch 11, 2022. We remind you that to access the complete catalog it is necessary to subscribe a subscription. The cost is € 8.99 per month or € 89.99 per year. Disney + is compatible with PC, Mac, Smartphone, Tablet, Smart TV, Chromecast, Fire TV, Apple TV and game console.

Director and trailer