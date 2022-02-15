Red roses and six Chanel bags, the gifts received by Cardi B for Valentine’s Day from her husband Offset- Corriere.it

from Simona Marchetti

The rapper returning from the SuperBowl found the house strewn with petals and was speechless opening the boxes that contained the famous shoulder bags

Upon returning from SuperBowl, Cardi B found the house full of red roses, with the stairs, the bed and even the pool covered with petals. What is happening?! He did this! She really loves me !!!, said the rapper, shooting the video of her surprise that she had made her find her husband Offset for Valentine’s Day and that left her speechless.

But the real gift came later, when the Migos leader put it in front of Cardi B six boxes, each of which contained a Chanel bag. I got this in Dubai, Offset explained to her wife, while the latter opened the first package and took out a red and black sequined shoulder bag, nowhere to be found in the USA.. beautiful, she replied the woman, before opening the other boxes in sequence and in which she found a naked double flap bag; a pastel blue mini-bag with a rounded shape (this really cute, you commented Cardi B), a shoulder bag in aqua green patent leather, with a Chanel monogram in silver and the same version in bright pink, which the rapper then flaunted in a clip on Instagram.

In the last box, which Offset made her find by the pool, wrapped with hundreds of rose petals, Cardi B instead found a tote-bag with a golden closure. I’m so happy, the 29-year-old rapper exclaimed, pampering her expensive gifts. Married since 2017, Cardi B and her husband have two children: little three-year-old Kulture, and a five-month-old boy, whose name they have not yet revealed.

The couple recently got their wedding date tattooed, 9/20/17, on their hands and Cardi B then showed the whole procedure in an episode of her Cardi Tries program on Facebook. Guys, do something crazy for my husband for Valentine’s Day – explained the rapper in a video at the beginning of the episode -. I want to do something really special, get a tattoo on him.