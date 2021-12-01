News

Red Sonja: the confirmation of Hannah John-Kamen | Cinema

After seeing her in Ant-Man and the Wasp and now at the cinema in Resident Evil: Welcome to Raccoon City, Hannah John-Kamen will be in soon Red Sonja, as confirmed in an interview with THR.

The actress didn’t go out of her way on the project but simply confirmed that she had the part. He then talked about the Marvel Studios movie in which he starred Ghost:

If I think back, I can say that it was an amazing experience. I couldn’t stop smiling and felt so welcomed. Everyone was great, Michelle Pfeiffer, Michael Douglas and Laurence Fishburne were my idols as a child. I grew up watching their films, so it was an honor to share the scene with them.

Millennium has been trying to bring it since 2008 Red Sonja on screen (after the famous film with Brigitte Nielsen and Arnold Schwarzenegger released in 1985). At the time it was to be directed by Douglas Aarniokoski, with Robert Rodriguez in production and Rose McGowan starring. In 2011 Megan Fox was vying for the part, then it was Simon West’s turn to take an interest in directing, with Amber Heard starring. In 2015 Christopher Cosmos rewrote the script, in 2018 Singer was announced as director and shortly thereafter he was replaced by Jill Soloway, creator of Transparent.

Mark Canton and Courtney Solomon will produce the feature along with Christa Campbell and Lati Grobman of Campbell Grobman Films. Adrea Sperling, Yariv Lerner, Jeffrey Greenstein, Younger, Les Weldon, Joe Gatta and Tanner Mobley will be the executive producers.

What do you think? As always, tell us yours in the comments below!


