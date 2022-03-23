Red Sox and Alex Verdugo agree to a new millionaire salary

Alex Verdugo and the Boston Red Sox have managed to reach an agreement in order to avoid going to a hearing of salary arbitration. The Mexican-American Gardener will earn $3.55 million dollars to play the 2022 season.

The increase in his salary from Verdugo is quite remarkable compared to the amount of money he received last year ($649,500), which was his second as a Red Sox player, after being an important part of the mega change that took him from Dodgers to Boston for Mookie Betts and David Price.

To the good fortune of the Red Sox, Verdugo, 25, will remain under the control of the organization until the end of the 2024 campaign, that is, three more seasons before becoming a free agent.

Verdugo has been one of the most important men on his team in the batting order. In his two years with Boston he has posted a .294/.355/.440 slash line, he has hit 19 home runs and driven in 78 runs. On defense he is frequently used as a left fielder and has one of the best arms in the entire league.