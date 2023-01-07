Sports

Red Sox cut Venezuelan; Adds Justin Turner

It took almost three weeks for the Red Sox would do official signing of former Dodgers veteran third baseman, Justin Turner. “Barbarroja” accepted the pact for two years and 22 million dollars and thus becomes one of the brand new reinforcements of Boston for the 2023 season.

To create a space for him on the roster of 40, the Red Sox front office had to designate for assignment Venezuelan pitcher Darwinzon Hernándezwho had accumulated four seasons in the organization, since his debut in 2019. During that period, the left-handed reliever had a labor of 85.1 innings thrown as a result of 91 appearances on the mound.

It should be noted that Turner’s contract with the Red Sox was established as follows: A guaranteed year for 2023 and a player option for 2024. The salary breakdown will be $8.3 million and up to $1 million in bonuses in 2023, while which by 2024 would be US$13.4 million, with a purchase of US$6.7 million.

In Boston, Turner will probably spend most of his time at baseman or first baseman, since Rafael Devers owns third base. The Red Sox thus found a replacement for JD Martinez, who signed a one-year deal with the Dodgers in free agency.

