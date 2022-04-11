Red Sox stopped the Yankees’ brooms
NEW YORK — Bobby Dalbec hit a tiebreaking solo homer in the sixth inning and the Boston Red Sox avoided being swept in the opening series against their archrival Yankees with a 4-3 victory over New York on Sunday.
Boston blew several-run leads in the first two games of the series and did it again on Sunday. This time, the Red Sox came from behind, with Dalbec punishing reliever Clarke Schmidt (0-1) with his first home run of the season.
The Red Sox snapped an eight-game regular-season losing streak against New York, which does not include last season’s wild-card win. They will not meet again until July 7.
Rookie right-hander Kutter Crawford (1-1) pitched 2 of 5 2/3 scoreless innings for Boston for his first major league win, and Jake Diekman pitched the ninth for his first save. JD Martinez had an RBI double, one of the team’s first five hits.
• Boxscore
For the Red Sox, the Dominican Rafael Devers, 4-1 with a run scored; Panamanian Nonathan Arauz, 2-0 and Puerto Rican Enrique Hernández 4-0.
For the Yankees, the Venezuelan Gleyber Torres, 3-1.