Red Sparrow, a “Nikita” with the beautiful Jennifer Lawrence in addition – Libero Quotidiano

RED SPARROW
network 20 hours 21.05
With Jennifer Lawrence, Joel Edgerton, Charlotte Rampling. Directed by Francis Lawrence. USA production 2018. Duration: 2 hours and 19 minutes
THE PLOT
Dominika is a prima ballerina of the Bolshoi Theater. One day he breaks his ankle and has no escape: with the ballet he closed. But he quickly rebuilds a career. He enlists in the KGB where he becomes an infallible and lethal “sparrow”, the secret agents destined for the most difficult and dangerous missions. Soon they give her the order to kill an American agent, a specialist in discovering the identities of Russian spies sent to the USA. The trouble with the mission is that Dominika despite the very hard training remained a woman with all the traditional weaknesses.
WHY SEE IT. Because it is a super vehicle for the benefit of Jennifer Lawrence, an actress of great charm and personality who has not yet had everything she deserved from her career. The plot seems photocopied from that of “Nikita” and derivative films, but Jennifer supports it well and the direction of Francis Lawrence does not miss even one of the twists.