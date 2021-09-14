Red Sparrow, a “Nikita” with the beautiful Jennifer Lawrence in addition – Libero Quotidiano

Giorgio Carbone Born in Tortona (Al) on 19 December 1941. Graduated in law in Pavia. Journalist since 1971. For 45 years married to actress Ida Meda. Two sons. Film critic (titular) for “La Notte” from 1971 to 1995. For “Libero” from 2000 to today. Author of three dictionaries: Dictionary of films (1978 to 1990); All films (from 1991 to 1999); Dictionary of TV (1993). Go to the blog





RED SPARROW

network 20 hours 21.05

With Jennifer Lawrence, Joel Edgerton, Charlotte Rampling. Directed by Francis Lawrence. USA production 2018. Duration: 2 hours and 19 minutes

THE PLOT

Dominika is a prima ballerina of the Bolshoi Theater. One day he breaks his ankle and has no escape: with the ballet he closed. But he quickly rebuilds a career. He enlists in the KGB where he becomes an infallible and lethal “sparrow”, the secret agents destined for the most difficult and dangerous missions. Soon they give her the order to kill an American agent, a specialist in discovering the identities of Russian spies sent to the USA. The trouble with the mission is that Dominika despite the very hard training remained a woman with all the traditional weaknesses.

Loading... Advertisements

WHY SEE IT. Because it is a super vehicle for the benefit of Jennifer Lawrence, an actress of great charm and personality who has not yet had everything she deserved from her career. The plot seems photocopied from that of “Nikita” and derivative films, but Jennifer supports it well and the direction of Francis Lawrence does not miss even one of the twists.