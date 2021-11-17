Red: the Italian trailer of the new Pixar film coming in March is online!

Red, the new animated feature film from Pixar Animation Studios directed by Domee Shi, will arrive on 10 March 2022 in Italian cinemas but, today, we can already take a look at it thanks to the first Italian trailer of the film.

Plot and details of Red, the new Disney Pixar movie

The Disney and Pixar movies Red stars Mei Lee, a clumsy and self-confident 13-year-old, torn between remaining a disciplined daughter and the chaos of adolescence. Her mother, Ming, is protective, if not slightly bossy, and never strays from her daughter – an embarrassing reality for a teenager like her. And as if the changes in his interests, relationships and body weren’t enough, whenever he gets too excited (which basically means ALWAYS), he transforms into a giant red panda!

Red is directed by Academy Award winner Domee Shi (who we already met with the Pixar short film Bao) and produced by Lindsey Collins.

According to the director, when setting the story of a 13-year-old girl in the early 2000s, it is almost mandatory to include a boy band.

“We needed our protagonist Mei to be obsessed with something her mom wouldn’t approve of”Says Shi. “Boy bands were the first step into the world of boys for many girls of that age. The boys were all very nice, polite, tender and loving, and they managed to bring the girls and their best friends together. Also, I thought it would be very cool to create an animated boy band“.

4 * Town is Pixar’s first boy band. The filmmakers turned to Grammy-winning songwriters Billie Eilish and FINNEAS to write the fictional band’s songs, three in total, including the song “Nobody Like U” featured in the new trailer.

“When we started thinking about Billie Eilish and FINNEAS, before they won numerous Grammys, we could see how they had the pulse of the situation.”Said producer Lindsey Collins. “We were big fans. We met them and proposed this crazy idea of ​​a boy band to them, asking if they would be interested in writing and producing the songs. And they were!“.

Eilish, whose second album, “Happier Than Ever,” debuted at # 1 on the Billboard 200 in the United States and 19 countries around the world, made history as the youngest artist to win in all major categories. at the 62nd GRAMMY Awards, receiving awards for Best New Artist, Album of the Year, Record of the Year, Song of the Year and Best Vocal Pop Album.

FINNEAS, the youngest ever to win the GRAMMY as Producer of the Year (Non-Classic), has built an excellent discography by writing and producing hits for numerous superstars, not only for his sister, Billie Eilish, but also for Justin Bieber, Demi Lovato, Selena Gomez, Camila Cabello, Tove Lo, Kid Cudi and Ben Platt, among others. Her debut solo album “Optimist” is now available.

The GRAMMY, Oscar and Emmy winning Swedish composer Ludwig Göransson (Black Panther, The Mandalorian) signs the soundtrack of Red.

“I’ve been a fan of his for some time”Shi said. “We were attracted by his versatility: he is a composer, but he also produces pop music. We knew it would help us create a unique style“.

The Italian trailer of Red

Here is the Italian trailer of Red: