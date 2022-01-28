Red trend for European equities. Piazza Affari is also down

(Teleborsa) –

L’Euro / US dollar it is basically stable and stops at 1.113. L’Gold maintains its position substantially stable at $ 1,792.9 per ounce. Petroleum (Light Sweet Crude Oil) shows a fractional gain of 0.68%.

The Spread it worsened, reaching +141 basis points, with an increase of 3 basis points compared to the previous value, with the yield of the ten-year BTP equal to 1.33%.

Among the markets of the Old Continent the negative performance of Frankfurt, which falls by 1.23%, a modest decline for London, which yields a small -0.51%, and thoughtful Paris, with a fractional decline of 0.59%.

The Milanese list continues the session just below par, with the FTSE MIB that file 0.55%, halting the series of three consecutive increases, started last Tuesday; along the same lines, it yields to sales the FTSE Italia All-Share, which falls back to 29,128 points.

Below parity the FTSE Italia Mid Cap, which shows a decrease of 0.40%; with the same direction, the slightly negative FTSE Italia Star (-0.63%).

Between best Italian stocks large-cap, in the foreground Leonardo, which shows a sharp increase of 2.59%.

It moves into positive territory Hera, showing an increase of 1.98%.

Sitting without momentum for Moncler, reflecting a moderate increase of 0.89%.

Small step forward for Unicredit, which shows a progress of 0.86%.

The strongest falls, on the other hand, occur on CNH Industrial, which continues the session with -1.65%.

Pirelli drops by 1.62%.

Decline for Saipem, which marks a -1.57%.

Under pressure Prysmian, with a sharp drop of 1.57%.

Between best stocks in the FTSE MidCap, Biesse (+ 1.24%), Italmobiliare (+ 1.10%), Autogrill (+ 1.07%) e Saras (+ 1.02%).

The worst performances, on the other hand, are recorded on Ferragamo, which gets -2.79%.

Suffers Reply, which shows a loss of 1.78%.

Prey of the sellers GVS, with a decrease of 1.42%.

Sales focus on Banca Popolare di Sondrio, which suffers a decline of 1.18%.

Between macroeconomic quantities most important:

Friday 28/01/2022

07:30 France: GDP, quarterly (expected 0.5%; previous 3.1%)

08:45 France: Production prices, monthly (previous 3.9%)

9:00 am Spain: GDP, quarterly (expected 1.4%; previous 2.6%)

10:00 Germany: GDP, quarterly (expected -0.3%; previous 1.7%)

10:00 European Union: M3, annual (expected 6.8%; previous 7.3%)

11:00 am European Union: Consumer confidence (expected -8.5 points; prev. -8.4 points)

11:00 am European Union: Economic confidence (114.5 points expected; preceding 115.3 points).

