Red week, losses of up to 50% and only one surviving cryptocurrency: Monero

Key facts: Coins that trailed big gains had a very negative week.

Waves, recurring protagonist of the top, lost almost 50% of its price this week.

After a week of much bloodshed in the cryptocurrency market, there has only been one survivor. At least, of the major coins in the top, only Monero (XMR) looks with some margin of gains in the last 7 days.

With bitcoin (BTC) falling close to 10% in that same time frame, the market has been hit hard. Major coins have had the same fate as BTC. They have even fallen in much higher percentages.

Some of the top have performed more than 20% down. While, the second cryptocurrency according to capitalization, ether (ETH), has a -11% in that period.

This week’s top, as we have anticipated, has a single protagonist in profits: Monero. However, it is with just a little less than 3% appreciation.

In the rest of the list we find coins that had very good behavior in previous weeks, but during the last one they show very bad numbers. Solana (SUN) and Terra (MOON)for example, fell more than 20%.

Then we find Aave with more than 30% depreciation, while the top closes with waves. Paradoxically, the latter is one of the best performers this year. But in the last 7 days it has depreciated almost 50%.

Of the rest of the relevant cryptocurrencies in the market, among the least depreciated we can highlight Dogecoin (DOGE) and Huobi Token (HT)with just between 2% and 5% down respectively.

Monero barely rises, but stands out in a red market

Privacy seems to be becoming an increasingly clear need for people, in the midst of the armed conflict in Ukraine, and the sanctions and blockade on Russia and its citizens.

Perhaps that is why Monero (XMR), the most recognized privacy-focused cryptocurrency on the market, I was the lone survivor of such a bloody week for cryptocurrencies.

Already a few weeks ago, when the conflict was only a few days old, this and other cryptocurrencies with reinforced privacy features had made a leap in appreciation. On this occasion, neither Zcash (ZEC) nor the rest of these assets followed the XMR pattern, although they were among the ones that fell the least.

During the last 7 days, Monero rose 2.79% to settle at a price close to 218 dollars per unit. Its total market capitalization remains around 4,000 million dollars to hold on to 32nd place in the entire market.

XMR is the only top cryptocurrency in the green in the last 7 days. Source: CoinMarketCap.

Solana close to missing the $100 mark

Solana (SOL), a cryptocurrency of one of the networks that competes with Ethereum, has gone from one extreme to another: the previous week it was part of the top of the most winning coins, with more than 27% up. Now, it lost 21.43% in the last 7 days and has fallen to 105 dollars per unit.

After having touched the 140 dollars at the beginning of this month of April, Solana’s fall is significant. Right now, the currency threatens to fall below 100 dollars for the first time since March 27.

Although the current level remains well above its lowest price this year (about $76), SOL is a long way from its all-time high set above $250 last November. And if we think back to the beginning of this year, it’s down more than 40%.

Solana threatens to miss the $100 mark. Source: CoinMarketCap.

Its market capitalization is almost 33,000 million dollars with a trading volume of more than 1,800 million in 24 hours. In seventh place in the market, Solana remains among the most important in the midst of this general decline.

Terra pulls back and walks away from the $100

Another of the cryptocurrencies that strongly reversed its recent boom was Terra (LUNA). After a week of almost 20% in the green, in the following 7 days it fell to 23.97%.

With its price around $85 per unit right nowor, LUNA moves away from an area that seemed to be conquered with force the previous week. Having hovered close to $120, it now looks a long way from that mark.

LUNA has fallen to as low as $85 over the last week. Source: CoinMarketCap.

The cryptocurrency is in ninth place in the market, with a capitalization of just over $30 billion. In the recent past, Terra has been rising very strongly, largely thanks to its announcements of buying BTC to support its stablecoin UST. However, now it seems to go back all that way in its price.

Aave: $260 to $160 in April

Aave dropped up to 30% in just 7 days. Its price is now about 164 dollars per unit. But if we take the range a little further, the situation looks even worse: on April 1, AAVE managed to reach a price of $260. The cumulative drop since then is around 40%.

It is also curious that among the biggest losers this week we find some of the best performers: the market correction was firmly accentuated in these cases, to which AAVE belongs.

just a few weeks ago, this cryptocurrency headed the top with appreciations of up to 31% in a weekthanks to the release of version 3 of its protocol for decentralized finance (DeFi).

Now, the coin has fallen very hard and is once again moving away from its opening price this year. Coincidentally, around the $260 he was making earlier this month.

AAVE’s capitalization is around $2.2 billion and its trading on exchanges has moved just under $271 million in the last 24 hours.

Aave had a drop of more than 30% during the last week. Source: CoinMarketCap.

Waves, year in the green despite falling 50% in the week

Waves is another striking case: the cryptocurrency has remained the protagonist of this CryptoNews top for weeks. But she normally she has been doing it with very steep gains. Without going too far, the previous week it had risen to 46%. On other occasions, it even exceeded 50% weekly appreciation.

But now, the appearance of WAVES in this newsletter is not a positive thing. During the last 7 days, the cryptocurrency fell more than 49% to return to a price of 21 dollars per unit. Something not seen for over a month.

The decline of the cryptocurrency is so strong that in just one day (that of April 4), its fall was more than 25%. Despite all this, it is one of the few top coins with green numbers over the course of this year. Its capitalization of more than 2,300 million dollars keeps it in the top 50 of the market, despite its bad news.