RED Weekend from MediaWorld until January 16th: big discounts, free delivery

After proposing it last week, MediaWorld renews the promotion once again RED Weekend with a rich selection of discounted products. The initiative will be valid only until January 16, 2022 And only on the online store by MediaWorld, so you’ll have to be quick if you don’t want to miss it. The rules are simple: great prices, free delivery on everything and the possibility of buying in installments a Zero rate. MEDIAWORLD OFFERS

Samsung peeps out Galaxy A52 at € 249, but in the 4G version, followed by the 43 “model of the Samsung Crystal 4K 2021 to € 482. There are also various products Xiaomi, like it Smart TV P1 from 32 “ for € 230 or the vacuum cleaner Vacuum Cleaner G10 for € 259. They await you well 27 pages of offers to browse, so it’s worth getting comfortable and taking a calm look.

