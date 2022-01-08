Tech

RED Weekend from MediaWorld until January 9: 3 days of great discounts online only

Kim Lee
1 minute read

MediaWorld relaunches the promotion RED Weekend with a rich selection of products on offer! The promo will only be valid until January 9, 2022 And only on the online store by MediaWorld, so you’ll have to be quick if you don’t want to miss it. All discounted products support the free delivery home.

What are the products not to be missed? Definitely smartphones, with the leader iPhone 13 at € 879 and the brand new Samsung Galaxy S21 FE 5G at € 699, but there is also a tablet Lenovo Tab P11 at € 219, the notebook MacBook Air 13 “ at € 999 and lots of it smart TV, both with LED, QLED and OLED technology.

In the list at the end of the article you will find a selection of the best products on offer. To consult the complete catalog of the promotion Red Weekend just click on the red button and navigate to the store page.

