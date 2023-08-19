‘Red, White & Blue Blood’ on Prime Video: The wait is over for book fans

Two worlds apart, a love story of all time. The best-selling novel “Red, White and Blue Blood” has been adapted into a movie starring Taylor Zakhar Perez and Nicholas Galitzine. (first video)



The film is based on the best-selling novel of the same name red, white and blue blood ,Red, White and Royal Blue) proposes a unique gay romance with elements of comedy and politics. Alex (taylor zakhar perez) and Henry (Nicholas Galitzine) come from very different worlds: the first is the son of the first female president of the United States, and the second is the heir to the throne of the British royal family.

You may be interested in: Most Viewed “Red, White & Blue Blood” on Prime Video

The plot focuses on Alex, the son of the President and Prince Henry of Great Britain. Their dispute threatens to sour relations between the United States and Great Britain. According to the official synopsis, when the two rivals are forced into an imaginary truce, their strained relationship begins to mend, and the estrangement between them turns deeper than they ever imagined.

Discover the romance between Alex and Henry in this romantic LGBT film. (first video)

Author Casey McQuiston This thematic story made a debut in literature LGBTQ+was among the best-selling titles of the new York Times, The idea behind the book came about during the 2016 US presidential election. Its inspiration at the time was a biography of Hillary Clinton (A Woman in Charge: The Life of Hillary Rodham Clinton) and comedy series Veep, Thereafter, she was drawn to the dynamism of British royalty, envisioning the union of the two political worlds through a fictional romance.

You may be interested in: Ecosystems in danger and a Mapuche heroine: “Sayen” prepares to premiere its sequel on Prime Video

During the 2020 election process, the US President is preparing for re-election while his son Alex Claremont-Diaz is studying law at university with hopes of becoming a prominent politician in the future. After an incident at a royal wedding, Alex must approach Prince Henry and pretend to be friends in order to avoid a media scandal affecting his mother’s campaign. Initially, this is a diplomatic tactic, but with time, the two grow closer and develop feelings for each other. However, under public scrutiny, it has not been easy to reveal that they are a couple, as they have never been open about their sexuality.

Taylor Zakhar Perez and Nicholas Galitzine star in an adaptation of “Red, White and Blue Bloods”. (first video)

Taylor Zachar Perez plays Alex Claremont-Diaz in the film adaptation red, white and blue blood, appeared before kissing booth (from Netflix) as Marco Valentin Peña. For his part, Nicholas Galitzine brings to life the Henry of the British monarchy, and is best known for his role as Prince Robert. cinderella (2021), starring Camila Cabello and available on Prime Video.

You may be interested in: First images from “Total Killer” kick off Halloween season on Prime Video

cast is complete Uma Thurman ,violent times) as Ellen Claremont, President of the United States; Stephen Fry ,Oscar Wilde) as King James III; Sarah Shahi ,sex/life) as Zahra Bankston; Rachel Hilson (love, victor) as Nora Holleran; Ellie Bamber (willow) as Princess Beatrice; Malcolm Atobrah as Percy Pease Okonjo; and Clifton Collins Jr. as Alex’s father, Senator Oscar Diaz.

Love under public scrutiny, the challenge of two youths linked by two great spheres of power. (first video)

red, white and blue blood was launched on this 11th August in the catalog of prime video,

keep reading:

“Red, White & Blue Blood”: What Critics Are Saying About the New LGBT Romantic Comedy

Taylor Zakhar Perez on “Red, White & Blue Bloods”: “The diversity we showcase is not coercive”

“Only Murders in the Building”, “High School Musical” and “Red, White & Blue Blood” to Premiere in Streaming August 7-13