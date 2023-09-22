Red Wine or White Wine: Which is Healthier?

carlos losada madrid 09/22/2023 At 06:30.

spanish wine culture It is one of the most important in the world, reflecting many people’s love for wine. There are people who prefer red wines, while others believe that there is nothing better than a good white wine. Either way, both are good choices – along with the roses – but Which is more healthy?

Is alcohol healthy?

According to the consumer monitoring report of the Spanish Wine Interprofessional (OIVE), almost half of those surveyed had drunk red wine (49%) in their last consumption, while a third had drank white wine (34%). This prevalence of red wine consumers probably has nothing to do with healthy properties This alcoholic beverage can provide benefits to the body, but in the simple pleasure of drinking it.

In this sense, the first thing we must ask ourselves is whether drinking alcohol can be healthy. After all, it is a drink that contains alcohol and hence not only contains empty calories, but it can also affect some vital organs. “The continued presence of alcohol in the body and frequent consumption “It is responsible for most of the injuries that this substance causes in our bodies, such as liver cirrhosis or encephalopathy in which liver and brain function are severely altered,” they explain on the Health Ministry’s website.

moderate intake

So when we talk about its benefits red wine or white wine, we do this with very limited consumption, at least if we take into account what Rioja Salud says on its website: “Wine taken in moderation is beneficial for health because it is Reduces the risk of global mortality in men and women. , compared to abstainers. These effects have been attributed to a protective action On hypertension, diabetes, obesity, lipid profile and coagulation system. Consumption of white and red wine improves glucose metabolism and increases beneficial cholesterol (HDL) in diabetic patients. Moderate consumption is associated with greater longevity and reduced risk of cognitive decline and dementia. In the case of men, two glasses of wine a day are recommended and for women, between a glass and a glass and a half.”

Of course, not everyone agrees with these statements. “The United Nations organization specializing in the management of health prevention, promotion and intervention policies at the international level, makes its opinion on alcohol very clear: There is no minimum amount of alcohol “It can be considered safe or beneficial for people’s health,” they published at the Ochoa Hospital in 2020.

red wine or white wine

Considering that only very moderate consumption can provide beneficial effects for the body, it is worth asking whether Red wine is healthier than white or vice versa. In this case, the first thing we have to take into account is that the smaller the broth, the more sugar it will contain, which will provide more calories.

On the other hand, it should also be noted that nutritional properties Red and white wines are very similar in the way they provide calories to the body. The biggest difference is in favor of reds, as they usually include more seeds and grape skins in their production, which implies Resveratrol overdoseA phenolic compound that provides antioxidant effects and anti-inflammatory properties.

“Resveratrol may help Protect blood vessels from damage, reduce low-density lipoprotein cholesterol (bad cholesterol), and prevent blood clots. However, studies on resveratrol are mixed. Some research suggests that resveratrol may be associated with a reduced risk of inflammation and blood clots, which may reduce the risk of heart disease. But other studies have not found the benefits of resveratrol for heart disease prevention,” argues the Mayo Clinic in this regard.

responsible consumption

The antioxidant benefits of wine should not overshadow the fact that consumption of any alcoholic beverage should be moderate. “Risky alcohol consumption increases the chance of developing health problems (cancer, high blood pressure, liver disease, etc.) in the future. On the other hand, consume alcoholic beverages heavily The chances of being involved in an accident or fight or involving a third party increases. Therefore, this type of intensive consumption is also risky for health,” explains the Health Minister.