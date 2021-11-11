Red Zone – 22 miles of fire: plot, cast, trivia about the film

Is titled Red Zone – 22 miles of fire and is an action film, released in cinemas starting November 15, 2018, directed by Peter Berg and that will be broadcast Thursday 11 November 2021 in prime time at 21.21 on Canale 5. We reveal the cast, the plot and some little curiosities about this film.

Red Zone – 22 miles of fire: the cast

In cast of the film Red Zone – 22 miles of fire, we find the presence of the following actors: Mark Wahlberg, Lauren Cohan, Ronda Rousey, John Malkovich, Iko Uwais, Terry Kinney, David Garelik, Sala Baker, Poorna Jagannathan, Nikolai Nikolaeff, Carlo Alban, Natasha Goubskaya, Chae-rin Lee, Sam Medina.





Red Zone – 22 miles of fire: the plot

CIA agent and former US Marine war veteran, James Silva, leads a team from the Special Activities Division, codenamed Overwatch, to raid a Russian FSB shelter in the United States. Under the remote supervision of James Bishop and his team, the mission is to locate and destroy shipments of cesium before the highly radioactive substance can become a weapon.

In the ensuing firefight, most of the Russians and the Overwatch agent Greg Vickers are killed, but critical information about Cesium is destroyed. Silva kills the last survivor, a teenager who warns him that he is making a mistake. Sixteen months later, in the country of Indocarr, in Southeast Asia, the police officer Li Noor surrenders to the US embassy to negotiate leaving the country in exchange for information.

Red Zone – 22 miles of fire: some curiosities about the film

At first, the film was announced, by Mark Wahlberg and Peter Berg, as the first chapter of a trilogy. The screenplay was written based on the actor’s participation. In the film, there is a small cameo from the director, who plays Alice Kerr’s ex-husband.