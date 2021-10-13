Red Zone, the action film with Mark Wahlberg – Magazine

For some years now, the artistic couple formed by director Peter Berg and actor Mark Wahlberg has been producing films that blend patriotism, muscle and testosterone: see the example of ‘Lone Survivor’, ‘Boston: Manhunt’, ‘ Deepwater: Hell on the ocean ‘and also the very recent’ Red Zone – 22 Miglia di Fuoco ‘, which arrives in Italian cinemas on Thursday 15 November. Spectators who love heroic missions and all-in-one soldiers might like it, but it should be noted that the US criticism has been very severe. Let’s proceed in order.

RED ZONE – 22 MILES OF FIRE, THE FILM



The story is that of a CIA agent (Mark Wahlberg) who specializes in top secret and often not legal missions. The need to avert a potential attack on the United States, combined with the need to protect a foreign double agent, push him to start a complex field operation.

What follows is a race against time, organized following the canons of the action genre, adding a pinch of thriller and not skimping on the violence exhibited.

THE TRAILER IN ITALIAN





A WOMAN AS A WRITER



The screenplay for ‘Red Zone – 22 Miles of Fire’ was written by Lea Carpenter, making her debut in this field after a career in publishing and a rather well-received novel (‘Eleven Days’, 2013). According to rumors, he would already be working on the sequel to ‘Red Zone’: the intention of Peter Berg and Mark Wahlberg is in fact to make a trilogy and apparently Carpenter will write it in its entirety.

THE OPINION OF WHO HAS SEEN IT



If the US public has decreed an average rating of just over the pass (6.1 out of 10), critics have instead crushed ‘Red Zone – 22 Miles of Fire’, with an average of 34/100. The main reason is that the action scenes are less effective than what Peter Berg did for ‘Lone Survivor’.

Loading... Advertisements

With an aggravating circumstance: in this case the Indonesian Iko Uwais, movie star of martial arts, was hired, but his fighting skills were not exploited properly and his action scenes were assembled in a confusing way. What is the point, many wondered, of bothering Uwais if you don’t use it?

Beyond that, the ninety minutes of ‘Red Zone – 22 Miles of Fire’ run relatively fast and, if viewers turn a blind eye to Iko Uwais’ mismanagement, then they certainly won’t be bored.

Read also:



– What is Fantastic Beasts – The Crimes of Grindelwald



– Kingdom, the Netflix TV series: Swords vs. zombies



– Shrek: The Minions’ dad works on the reboot