Reddit expands Ethereum-based crypto program

Reddit is rolling out a waiting list for users and moderators to participate in its Ethereum-based Community Points program.

The program would allow eligible subreddit members to earn reputation points and own a piece of their favorite community via custom crypto tokens built on the Ethereum blockchain.

“Community Points are the first step towards a different future for online communities.

These tokens live on the blockchain, which means they are truly community-owned.

Over time, your community will benefit from even greater control and independence in and out of Reddit.

Reddit users can earn points by participating in discussions, winning community contests, and posting quality content.

Redditors can use the points they have earned to participate in the decision-making process of a subreddit, pay suggestions to content creators, and unlock special sign-up features.

According to Reddit, this is a way for users to accumulate value for the time and effort put into subreddit.

