Reddit lockdowns the official forum

In a move that is bound to cause discussion, the moderators of the Halo series subreddit decide to temporarily close their forum section to counteract the severe toxicity phenomena occurred in these days of waiting for the launch of the Halo Infinite Campaign.

The announcement of the “temporary lockdown” of the r / Halo forums is given directly by the subreddit managers through a long open letter in which the reasons for this painful choice are illustrated.

The portal moderators explain that “Whichever way you look at it, the matter has gone on too long and has gotten vastly out of control. The amount of toxicity we’ve had to deal with in this subreddit has made it impossible for ordinary people to have civil discussions, which is then the mission that our modder team strives to pursue regardless of the opinions expressed “.

The toxicity cited by the curators of the Halo subreddit, in recent days has reached such levels as to manifest itself in death threats and in phenomena of doxxing (with people who disclose personal data of the interlocutor to be attacked). As a result of these serious events, the moderators of r / Halo have chosen to temporarily block all functions related to the publication of topics and comments on the subreddit. “so that we can allow ourselves to sort things out a bit and press, so to speak, the ‘reset button’ before the forum reopens. Because after all, we’re still talking about video games and this level of vitriol in community discussions is absolutely unwarranted “.

The reopening of the Halo subreddit is expected to take place on the day of tomorrow, Monday 6th December. In the hope that the protagonists of this escalation of verbal violence will be led back to milder advice from temporary lockdown of the Halo subreddit, we remind you that on the pages of Everyeye.it you can read our review of the Halo Infinite multiplayer.