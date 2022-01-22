Reddit users share their frustration with buying Bitcoin at all-time highs

On Friday, many cryptocurrency enthusiasts vented on social media, voicing their frustrations over the current state of the market. A Reddit user, “imyourkingg”, reportedly invested 30% of his net worth in Bitcoin (BTC) a few months ago, stating:

“For the next 5 or 10 years I don’t need this money, but I have to admit that I sometimes fear for the future of Bitcoin; it may collapse or never reach $ 100,000, $ 200,000 as the forecast for well into 2025 says, or maybe not even see the $ 55,000 again, and I could lose that money. It’s tragic, especially when all my friends, my mother and family have called me crazy for investing in it. “

The decentralized nature of cryptocurrencies means that there are no brakes equivalent to those found on traditional exchanges. Extreme bullish and bearish cycles ensue, which are difficult for novices to deal with. Another Reddit user shared a post titled “$ 60,000 and panic”:

Okay, I’m new to cryptocurrencies and I’m a victim of the thanksgiving dinner. I need help: should I sell or keep? Guys, I will continue to HODLare, but I can’t afford to buy even more currently.

Bitcoin certainly faced a disappointing start to the year: the price of the asset dropped by around 24% from 46,000 on January 1.

Probably, early investors in BTC already find themselves a relative fortune, which makes them better able to withstand such collapses. The same cannot be said for recently entered investors. According to a report from the Huobi Group, 70% of current crypto holders in the United States started investing in 2021.

“Why doesn’t it go straight to zero … I’m tired of buying more #BitcoinCrash #cryptocrash dips”