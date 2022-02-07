Reddit’s Ohanian raises $ 500M for crypto startups

The co-founder of the social media platform Reddit, Alexis Ohanianwould have raised $ 500 million to invest primarily in cryptocurrency startups.

What happened

According to a report published Tuesday by the Wall Street Journal, the VC 776 Management LLC di Ohanian will distribute most of the 500 million raised in two new funds focused on cryptocurrencies.

“It will make up the bulk of the portfolio by the end of this year,” said Ohanian.

Ohanian has been a long-term supporter of the blockchain and cryptocurrency industry. Last year he pledged $ 100 million, along with Solana Venturesto “build the next wave of social” on the blockchain of Solana (CRYPTO: SOL).

The Reddit co-founder also spoke out on the rebranding of Facebook in Meta Platforms Inc (NASDAQ: FB), calling the move a “distraction masterpiece”.

“My hope for that future metaverse is that it is not governed by one company, but rather for the people and by the people,” said Ohanian.

Furthermore, 776 Management’s recent capital raising comes in the wake of a general trend by VCs to bet heavily on the future of the digital asset industry.

Andreessen Horowitza venture capital firm based in Silicon Valley, last month announced that it raised $ 4.5 billion for a new series of cryptocurrency funds.

Photo courtesy of redditinc.com