Rediscovering the meaning of ars medica: the Italian Society of Medicine is born

In the last two years we have fallen ill with a bulimia of images and words. He has abused the medical lexicon – often in no way – in chatter at the bar and on keyboards. Hospitals and treatment centers constantly made the front page: no medical drama could have narrated something similar to reality transmitted to unified networks. He died with the television in the ward and in favor of the room, but without even a family member at his side. Between spectacularization and reporting duty, perhaps never as in the last two years has illness and suffering aired from morning to prime time.

It is not a question of discussing the purposes and advantages of an information model that is infinitely replicated and centered on a univocal representation of reality, but of the repercussions that this has had on several levels. The only guaranteed public service has been to show healthcare as a bare and aching nerve in our society. Somewhere we will have to start again, the crisis itself forces us to do so. Perhaps from here, from a reflection on the complex relationship of care between the doctor and the patient and from the exercise of the medical art itself.

We discussed it with Annalisa Jannone, pharmacist, journalist and one of the founding members of the newly born Italian Society of Medicine (SIM), coordination of health associations already active in the area and freelancers willing to collaborate with each other and dialogue with the community. “We imagine the SIM as a widespread network, whose nodes are associations, but also doctors, pharmacists, biologists and all those health professionals who share an integrated and holistic vision of medicine”, explains Annalisa.

THE IMPORTANCE OF NETWORKING

The Italian Society of Medicine was born with a wide-ranging goal: create a heterogeneous medical community, open to multidisciplinary and interdisciplinary dialogue. Unlike other similar realities, we want to give life to a participatory project, able to change and evolve according to the specificities of the “nodes” of the network, the real protagonists of the project. “The network – continues Annalisa – is polyvalent: it acts as a structure, but also as a filter, allowing for the creation of relationships, creating spaces for sharing and comparison and developing collective collaborative skills”.

The SIM arises from a regenerative impetus matured in a context of global crisis of which health care itself can be considered a contributing cause. “Without a doubt this project also arises from the need to unite in an attempt to restore its deepest meaning to the ars medica”, says Annalisa. “Thousands of doctors have been suspended or are at risk of being suspended. We cannot ignore all this: our commitment is also manifested in the defense of labor “.

The dignity of the patient is expressed above all in his own choice of care, free and independent: “It is in freedom that each person matures his or her own health skills”.

COMPARING WITH THE COMPLEXITY: NEW PATHS OF CARE AND HEALTH

Health, as defined by the WHO, is not simply “the absence of disease and infirmity”, “but a state of total physical, mental and social well-being”. If it is therefore true that emotions, autobiographical memories and the psyche are to be considered biological entities similar to the cells we are made of, it is necessary to formulate new health proposals and therapeutic approaches that reflect this complexity. “For some time now the reductionist and linear paradigm learned since the university classrooms has shown all its inadequacy in deciphering and managing health in its complexity – Annalisa clarifies – The time has come to integrate this approach with new knowledge, especially for the treatment of chronic and neurodegenerative diseases, which are constantly increasing even in children ».

It is said that the physician must act – and heal – in science and conscience. Therefore, starting from evidence-based medicine and an approach that reflects the complexity of the laws of nature of which we ourselves are part. To this is added the relationship between doctor and patient, fundamental to any healing process.

DOCTOR AND PATIENT: RELATIONSHIP OF HELP AND HEALING PROCESSES

On several occasions in the manifesto of the Italian Society of Medicine the centrality of the freedom of treatment and the dignity of the patient is reaffirmed. That between doctor and patient is a relationship of mutual trust, listening and empathy. “There are mechanisms inherent in the body that are responsible for the healing process. The doctor listens, facilitates these processes, but the active part is always the patient: health and healing cannot be delegated ”, explains Annalisa.

Precisely because it is not easily replaceable, the doctor becomes a reference: “Despite the numerous suspension measures, a matter of legal disputes, many doctors have decided to continue to treat their patients, to adhere to the Hippocratic oath and their professional code of ethics”, continues Annalisa. The discomfort of extraneousness, the absence of empathy and confidence undermine the patient’s trust and slow down the recovery process. The dignity of the patient is expressed above all in his own choice of care, free and independent: “It is in freedom that each person matures his or her own health skills”.

ENCOURAGE DIALOGUE IN THE SCIENTIFIC COMMUNITY AND OPEN TO THE COMMUNITY

In this sentence the Italian Society of Medicine is welcoming the adhesions of associations that already operate in the area, informal groups, and non-health realities but with a medical referent who can join the project. “The statute was filed in January after four months of meetings with various associations interested in giving life to the project – continues Annalisa – Now we are building the various work areas: the technical-scientific one, the secretariat, the press office and the internal and external communication area, essential to keep the network together ».

The SIM was born as collective project, not entrenched in the medical-health environment, but open to the community: “A fundamental phase of the project – concludes Annalisa – will concern relations with the subjects of society: civic associations, ecological and common good associations, trade unions and even institutions, which have already been asked for a discussion on working tables several times public, without ever receiving an answer “.

Dialogue between the parties is essential, because health requires a transversal approach and skills linked to collaboration on which there is ample room for improvement. Unhinging the individual approach that has always been rooted in the medical environment is one of the challenges of the SIM: “It will be a very gradual process, hampered by a lot of individual and collective resistance. The contribution of all is essential, including institutions and communities ».