Tech

RedLine alert, the new malware that steals our passwords

Photo of Kim Lee Kim Lee4 hours ago
0 60 2 minutes read

The cybersecurity experts of AhLab ASEC have raised the alarm on the presence on the network of this terrible malware

The latest threat on the web is called RedLine and manages to steal our information by piercing the Google Drive data network – MeteoWeek.com

One of the characteristics that most of the devices we use have in common is their ability to store the login credentials to our accounts. It is a feature that easily bypasses the constraint of remembering every single password or ID, or having a notebook on hand to keep them together.

Perhaps we have all become a bit lazy, however this management method is a fundamental mechanism that is convenient for many users, becoming a substantial element in the use of devices. But what happens if the system that manages this important piece is attacked by a dangerous threat?

ALSO READ: Dridex a spiteful malware that sends fake dismissal emails

The latest scam on the net is called RedLine, and is a malware capable of acting directly on the SQLite databases of Chromium-based browsers, then accessing all our credentials.

How RedLine steals our valuable data by making accounts vulnerable

maleware 512021- MeteoWeek.com
Cybersecurity is a subject of great debate, and this new threat threatens to undermine the relationships of trust between technology and the user – MeteoWeek.com

The malware it is spreading like a patch. Thanks to the fact that it was offered for sale by the creators for only $ 200 and manages to hit the unfortunate victims in a surgical way.

His vehicle is a seemingly harmless Excel file containing data and downloadable via a download from Google Drive. After carrying out this reckless operation we will therefore be under attack. Here the concept of cybersecurity is very fundamental. In fact, if we were among the most prudent group of users who believe in the capabilities of a good antivirus, we could consider ourselves lucky, and we would escape the danger.

Having this system of interception of threats prevents most of the risks present on the network and protects us in the first place from running into errors that could cost us very dearly. Whether you rely on a timeless Norton, or on a solid McAfee, to name the most famous, rather than on a Panda or an Avast, the watchword is to monitor and prevent. Accessing these tools has a cost, but it will certainly pay off on several occasions for having decided to invest in this tool.

READ ALSO: WhatsApp scam, the Police warn you to keep your account safe

However, a good antivirus is not enough. When it comes to IT security, the first assessment to make is our ability to understand the potential risks we may face by opening our devices to the network data sharing system. Indeed, the use of our IT skills makes a difference in most cases. Therefore, it is always a good rule not to open attachments, or not to click on links that come to us from mysterious and unknown senders, even if the proposals present in their corollary are attractive.

Source link

Photo of Kim Lee Kim Lee4 hours ago
0 60 2 minutes read
Photo of Kim Lee

Kim Lee

Kim is a Chinese girl and has studied in England. Kim loves playing video games, she likes Fortnite games. Kim likes Hollywood movies. Kim's English is very good, so she became a writer. Email : kim@d1softballnews.com

Related Articles

video “Forever We Fight” shows us the effects of the war over time – Nerd4.life

November 28, 2021

Psychonauts 2 is the game of the year by Phil Spencer, the boss of Xbox – Nerd4.life

November 27, 2021

Motorola MA1: official dongle for wireless Android Auto

2 days ago

The new LG monitor breaks the mold: it has an aspect ratio of 16:18 and counts as two 21.5 “screens

2 weeks ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button