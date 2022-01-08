RedLine alert, the new malware that steals our passwords

The cybersecurity experts of AhLab ASEC have raised the alarm on the presence on the network of this terrible malware

One of the characteristics that most of the devices we use have in common is their ability to store the login credentials to our accounts. It is a feature that easily bypasses the constraint of remembering every single password or ID, or having a notebook on hand to keep them together.

Perhaps we have all become a bit lazy, however this management method is a fundamental mechanism that is convenient for many users, becoming a substantial element in the use of devices. But what happens if the system that manages this important piece is attacked by a dangerous threat?

The latest scam on the net is called RedLine, and is a malware capable of acting directly on the SQLite databases of Chromium-based browsers, then accessing all our credentials.

How RedLine steals our valuable data by making accounts vulnerable

The malware it is spreading like a patch. Thanks to the fact that it was offered for sale by the creators for only $ 200 and manages to hit the unfortunate victims in a surgical way.

His vehicle is a seemingly harmless Excel file containing data and downloadable via a download from Google Drive. After carrying out this reckless operation we will therefore be under attack. Here the concept of cybersecurity is very fundamental. In fact, if we were among the most prudent group of users who believe in the capabilities of a good antivirus, we could consider ourselves lucky, and we would escape the danger.

Having this system of interception of threats prevents most of the risks present on the network and protects us in the first place from running into errors that could cost us very dearly. Whether you rely on a timeless Norton, or on a solid McAfee, to name the most famous, rather than on a Panda or an Avast, the watchword is to monitor and prevent. Accessing these tools has a cost, but it will certainly pay off on several occasions for having decided to invest in this tool.

However, a good antivirus is not enough. When it comes to IT security, the first assessment to make is our ability to understand the potential risks we may face by opening our devices to the network data sharing system. Indeed, the use of our IT skills makes a difference in most cases. Therefore, it is always a good rule not to open attachments, or not to click on links that come to us from mysterious and unknown senders, even if the proposals present in their corollary are attractive.