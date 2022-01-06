RedLine is the new malware that is putting everyone on the alert: this is why it is so feared

A new threat keeps the people of the web on their toes and could question our user experience

We are increasingly dependent on our devices, and we are also aware of it. Thanks to the difficulty of keeping everything in mind, passwords and identification codes have become an intricate skein in which it is difficult to untangle.

To circumvent this complex mechanism we think the intelligent algorithms with which our technological devices are equipped, capable in most cases, unless explicitly requested by the user, to memorize the specifications and proceed with self-compilation.

That is why the spread of this dangerous malware it is very dangerous. In fact, the code, after having accessed the system, appropriates the credentials saved through the web pages used routinely.

RedLine malware and how to prevent its attack

The analysts of the AhLab ASEC group, cybersecurity experts, identified this infectious code. The dynamics through which this malware acts is very simple.

Victims are asked to download an Excell data document, via the Google Drive download. After this step, the offending code acts directly on a SQLite database, a fundamental component that unites all browsers that use Chromium.

And this is where the dynamics of the online scam kick in. By opening the doors of our data to RedLine, in fact, this is able to make them its own by communicating them to unauthorized third parties. In fact, we are handing the keys of our profiles to hackers, whether they are social media or access to home banking. The success of such a mechanism is due to the fact that the virus is available for sale on specialized sites for only € 200, and therefore is easily accessible and easily distributed.

The strategies to defend ourselves from this aggression are basically two. The first involves the use of a decent antivirus. Whether it is for Norton, or for other less noble but equally valid software, it does not matter. The second, on the other hand, involves the use of common sense. An always valid advice is to never execute files, extensions, or links, sent by unknown senders.