Redmi announces the Note 11 series. Entropy operation

Four new models, which will be released on the market in mid-February or March. The prices are not yet known, but it is reasonable to think that these are phones with prices ranging from 200 to 350 euros, to cover a medium range where you can now find everything. There are also the models of last year, both the high-end ones now depreciated and the mid-range ones with a more attractive price and more or less similar characteristics.





The Redmi Note 11 series is ithe classic range upgrade that was done because it has to be done, annually: the design changes a bit, the features change a bit but the wow effect is missing as more and more often happens. If in the past few years you could play on the arrival in the mid-range of some top-of-the-range “features”, you want the 108 megapixel sensor or fast charging, this year the cauldron from which to draw has run out, and the reason is that even in the “top” range they have found nothing more sensible to invent.

The entire series of 4 models also represents a bit of a throwback, to a very boxy design with a flat screen that is less hassle to manage and use.

Juggling four models that are all very similar to each other is not easy, but we will try.

The two models Redmi 11 and Redmi 11S are practically identical if we look at the design and the screen: 6.43 “Full HD, 90 Hz refresh rate, 700 nits of brightness and 179 grams of weight. The screen is protected by Gorilla Glass 3 and are IP53 certified, basic splash resistance.

Redmi Note 11

The differences lie in the rooms department and on the processor: Redmi Note 11 has a 50 megapixel f / 1.8 main camera and a 13 megapixel front camera, Redmi Note 11S has a 108 megapixel Samsung HM2 camera and a 16 megapixel front camera. The other cameras are identical, 8 megapixel super wide, the same modest quality sensor that everyone now uses to save money and the two 2 megapixel sensors (macro and depth) on which the classic pitiful veil must be spread, semiconductors wasted in a crisis period.

Redmi Note 11S

Stereo audio for both, fingerprint sensor on the side, Snapdragon 680 processor for the smooth and Hello G96 Mediatek for the S model.The memory equipment slightly changes: Redmi Note 11 will be available in Italy starting from mid-February in the 4GB + 64GB versions and 4GB + 128GB together with Redmi Note 11S in 6GB + 64GB and 6GB + 128GB variants. The memories are LPDDR4X with UFS 2.2 expandable storage. The battery is for both of 5000 mAh with fast charging of 33 watts.

The same battery, but with 67 Watt recharge, we find it on the “Pro” series which has only the largest screen of Pro: 6.67 ”with technology this time AMOLED, Full HD, Gorilla Glass 5 and always 700 nits of brightness. The screen on the “pro” reaches 120 Hz and, as the diagonal increases, the weight also increases, reaching 202 grams.

The Pro model

The processor equipment does not vary much: as the name suggests, the Redmi Note Pro 5G will be the only 5G in the range and will have the Snapdragon 695, the non-5G version adopts the same Mediatek G96 as the smaller version. The conformation of the rooms department is also almost identical, with the only exception that on the 5G version Redmi has wisely decided to save some silicon by depriving us of the 2 megapixel depth sensor: they are “only” 3 cameras and not 4.

The only novelty perhaps noteworthy that characterizes the entire series is the presence of MIUI 13 on Android 11, which should bring a series of improvements on the optimization and consumption side. In the launch release Xiaomi says that there are four innovations and they are “Liquid Storage, which improves read and write efficiency by up to 60%, Atomized Memory, a refined memory management method, which takes RAM efficiency to a new level by dividing its usage processes into important activities and not, at the level of a single app; Focus Algorithms that dynamically allocates system resources based on usage scenarios, making MIUI more fluid and responsive and Smart Balance designed to automatically find the balance between performance and power consumption, thus ensuring an overall battery life of up to 10 % “.

Users, perhaps, would have settled for a few fewer bugs.