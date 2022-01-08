Redmi K50, already defined output: because it will be important in Xiaomi’s strategies

The release of Redmi K50 will materialize in February, for a smartphone that is certainly important in Xiaomi’s strategies. Here because

Redmi K50 it is one of those smartphones destined to leave its mark in this 2022, while not officially landing in the Old Continent. Its name will say little or nothing to the average consumer, but its specifications will be able to echo in the technical data sheets of many new Xiaomi smartphones coming soon. It has already happened with the direct predecessors and it will happen again this year: a matter of time.

Redmi K50 it will once again be a Chinese exclusive, but it will have the opportunity to influence some futures Android smartphone with an excellent quality-price ratio, with the next versions of the POCO F range in mind, a company that gravitates around the Xiaomi universe. The independent sub-brand of the Chinese giant unveiled a few days ago on Weibo (the most used social network in China, ed) the Redmi K50 release date: will still be a February, obviously lucky month for Redmi if we consider that even the current troop with license plate Redmi K40 had debuted in the same time window.

While not officially landing in Italy, Redmi K50 it will also have the opportunity to be appreciated by European consumers. The current ones Little F3 – to date one of the most affordable mid-range Android smartphones for value for money – e Xiaomi Mi 11i are nothing more than rebranding of Redmi K40 Pro And Redmi K40 Pro Plus. In short, we expect the same identical strategic treatment also with the next models: the names may change, but not the substance.

Redmi K50, what we know so far

By official admission of the same Chinese company, more than one version of Redmi K50 it will be animated by the powerful processor Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 and will sport a 66 Watt fast charging battery. According to some rumors dating back to the net, the Pro Plus version (the one, incidentally, more equipped) could also be embellished by the presence of a 108 megapixel main photographic module and the IP68 certification for resistance to water and dust.

In short, these characteristics seem to raise interest in the future LITTLE F4, which could be a Redmi K50 (or at least one of its versions) rebranded. And this would be excellent news for European consumers, ready to get their hands on a very powerful product – and with obvious improvements in the photographic sector and in the technical data sheet – but which has its roots from a twin brother from distant Asia. Unknown in our latitudes, yet damn fundamental in Xiaomi’s strategies. In short, we will talk about it again next month, when the future LITTLE F4 it may already have been defined despite the silence of the company that broke away from Xiaomi a few months ago.