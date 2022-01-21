Redmi Note 11: here are the specifications expected in Italy

Let’s go back to talking about Redmi Note 11, the mid-range of the Chinese house that have already been launched in China and that will arrive on January 26 also in Italy. In the last few hours, details on the technical specifications have emerged.
A few hours ago we saw the expected design for Redmi Note 11 Pro in guise Globalthat is the model that will be marketed in our part. In the last few hours the online store Shopee leaked the page dedicated to the sale of Redmi Note 11, letting us glimpse the Technical specifications.
The processor should be one Snapdragon 680the display a AMOLED full HD + with refresh rate up to 90 Hz, the main camera from 50 megapixels assisted by a wide angle and the battery from 5,000 mAh with fast charging support a 33W.
Hence, it appears that Redmi will differentiate the Global version of Redmi Note 11 especially in terms of processor, since the Chinese variant has a processor MediaTek Dimensity 810.
The price reported on the store of Singapore amounts to the equivalent of about € 150 for Redmi Note 11. In the Italian market, most likely, Redmi Note 11 will come at a price of about € 250.