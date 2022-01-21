Redmi Note 11: here are the specifications expected in Italy

Let’s go back to talking about Redmi Note 11, the mid-range of the Chinese house that have already been launched in China and that will arrive on January 26 also in Italy. In the last few hours, details on the technical specifications have emerged.

A few hours ago we saw the expected design for Redmi Note 11 Pro in guise Globalthat is the model that will be marketed in our part. In the last few hours the online store Shopee leaked the page dedicated to the sale of Redmi Note 11, letting us glimpse the Technical specifications.