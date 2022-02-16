Redmi Note 11 Pro and Note 11 Pro 5G arrive on AliExpress and are already on sale

After the launch in Italy a few weeks ago, it is finally time to get your hands on its new Xiaomi mid-ranges. Redmi Note 11 Pro And Note 11 Pro 5G debuted on AliExpress and of course it is already possible to save on the purchase of both.

Redmi Note 11 Pro is on offer on AliExpress: here’s how to save

Highly anticipated by all fans of the Chinese brand, the new smartphones destined for the mid-range do not miss anything and focus on a solid technical sector, with display AMOLED to 120 Hz (6.67 ″), a large 5,000 mAh battery, a super charge (67W) and a respectable photographic sector. With Redmi Note 11 Pro we have a Quad Camera from 108 + 8 + 2 + 2 MP and a chipset Helio G96 by MediaTek; as for Redmi Note 11 Pro 5G, we switch to a triple camera from 108 + 8 + 2 MP while the SoC is one Snapdragon 695. The other big difference between the two, of course, is the support for 5G: to find out what changes in terms of style and specifications, you can take a look at ours comparison among the various models in the range.

The new ones Redmi Note 11 Pro And Note 11 Pro 5G are available for purchase on AliExpress at a greedy price: this is a promotional initiative (the discount is applied directly to the cart) valid for a limited period of time. Below you will find the link for both models: on the page you will find the various memory cuts and colors. If you don’t see the box below correctly, try disabling AdBlock.

