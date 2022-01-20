Redmi Note 11 Pro: what we know about the variants for the global market

In a few days Redmi will launch the Redmi Note 11 range in international markets. The event is set for January 26 and rumors continue to spread online about the characteristics of the models destined for distribution beyond the borders of China. Yes, because it is not yet confirmed that Redmi will faithfully reproduce the same models and the same configurations already in the Chinese market; in fact, it is assumed that the Note 11 also distributed in Europe and Italy will present some differences with respect to the Asian counterparts. The recent ones confirm this hypothesis indiscretions spread by MySmartPrice And TechInsiderBlog. which focus on the highest-end proposal of the new range, the Pro models.

REDMI NOTE 11 PRO AND 11 PRO 5G FOR INTERNATIONAL MARKETS

Images of the Redmi Note 11 Pro global

There will be two versions of the Redmi Note 11 Pro destined for international markets: a a Pro 5G equipped with Qualcomm Snapdragon SoC (model not specified) e a Pro 4G with Mediatek Helio G96 SoC. This marks the most notable difference compared to the Chinese Note 11 Pro and Pro + powered by the Mediatek Dimensity 920 SoC including the 5G modem. A camera is also included in the data sheet of both global models quad rear with 108MP main sensor and battery from 5,000 mAh with fast charging support at 67 watts. While the main sensor remains unchanged, the rear camera of the global models would therefore have an extra lens; on the battery side, the solution adopted with the Chinese Pro (5,000 mAh / charging at 67W) and not that of the Pro + (4,500 mAh / charging at 120W) is proposed again. The main features of the screen are instead aligned with those of the Chinese models: 6.7 “diagonal And refresh rate equal to 120Hz.

Redmi Note 11 Pro intended for international markets in the marketing material leaked on the net

Previous rumors have also referred to design differences between global and Chinese variants. The hypothesis is supported in part by the press images of the Note 11 Pro global. Although many elements are in common, starting from the display with the hole in the upper part to house the camera module, some differences can be seen in the aforementioned rear camera – see for example the arrangement of the main lens, the finish of the area surrounding it and the position of the 108MP inscription.