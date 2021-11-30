Redmi Note 11T is the name of the next Xiaomi you will want
Launched in China in late October, the Redmi Note 11 today takes its first step towards Europe, with the launch of the international variant held in India. Unlike the Chinese market, in fact, for now it seems that only one model will arrive on a global scale, by the name of Redmi Note 11T. So let’s get to know him better immediately, before launching into some consideration.
Redmi Note 11T: Technical Features
- Screen: 6.6 ” full HD + (1,080 × 2,400 pixels, 20: 9), LCD, 50/60 / 90Hz variable refresh rate
- CPU: MediaTek Dimensity 810 with Mali-G57 MC2 GPU
- RAM: 6/8 GB LPDDR4X
- Archiving: 64/128 GB UFS 2.2 expandable (with microSD up to 1 TB)
- Rear camera:
- Principal: 50 megapixels, f / 1.8
- Wide angle: 8 megapixels, f / 2.2
- Front camera: 16 megapixels, f / 2.45
- Connectivity: hybrid dual 5G SIM, dual LTE, Wi-Fi 802.11 ac (2.4 / 5GHz), Bluetooth 5.1, GPS, USB Type-C, audio jack, IR
- Dimensions: 163.56 × 75.78 × 8.75 mm
- Weight: 195 grams
- Certification: IP53
- Fingerprint reader digital: side, on the power button
- Battery: 5,000 mAh with 33W charging (0-100% in 62 minutes)
- OS: Android 11 with MIUI 12.5
The most attentive will have already noticed that this Redmi Note 11T is the twin of what we have known as Redmi Note 11 in China: equal down to the last millimeter of size. It therefore seems that, at least for now, Xiaomi has no intention of bringing the most powerful Redmi Note 11 Pro and Note 11 Pro + to the rest of the world, but it is not excluded that in the future they may not arrive too, perhaps under another name.
Attention, we are not saying that it is a bad thing, also because Redmi Note 11 / 11T, being the base of the series, is also the cheapest. It remains only to understand how much.
Exit and Price
Redmi Note 11T 5G will be available in India in a few days, in colors Stardust White, Aquamarine Blue And Matte Black, at the following:
- 16.999Rs. (about 200 euros) for the 6 / 64GB version
- 17,999 rs. (about 210 euros) for 6 / 128GB
- 19,999 Rs. (about 235 euros) for 8/128 GB
To put things in perspective, the 6/128 GB in China costs around 175 euros, while the 8/128 GB just over 200 euros. We therefore expect, or at least we hope, that upon its arrival in Europe Redmi Note 11T will be able to leave around 250 euros, a figure at which it would still be quite competitive. At the moment, however, there are no rumors about the date or the launch price for our market, so we just have to refer you to future updates on this.
