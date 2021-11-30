Redmi Note 11T is the name of the next Xiaomi you will want

Launched in China in late October, the Redmi Note 11 today takes its first step towards Europe, with the launch of the international variant held in India. Unlike the Chinese market, in fact, for now it seems that only one model will arrive on a global scale, by the name of Redmi Note 11T . So let’s get to know him better immediately, before launching into some consideration.

: 5,000 mAh with 33W charging (0-100% in 62 minutes) OS: Android 11 with MIUI 12.5

The most attentive will have already noticed that this Redmi Note 11T is the twin of what we have known as Redmi Note 11 in China: equal down to the last millimeter of size. It therefore seems that, at least for now, Xiaomi has no intention of bringing the most powerful Redmi Note 11 Pro and Note 11 Pro + to the rest of the world, but it is not excluded that in the future they may not arrive too, perhaps under another name.

Attention, we are not saying that it is a bad thing, also because Redmi Note 11 / 11T, being the base of the series, is also the cheapest. It remains only to understand how much.