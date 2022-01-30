Redmi Note 9 Pro, the mid-range on offer with an unprecedented discount

We have repeatedly talked about Redmi smartphone, devices that are characterized by some very specific characteristics: reliable components, but not the most powerful in circulation, and a price much lower than the average. Redmi on the other hand is part of the big family Xiaomi and has become a brand in its own right to attack the mid-range price range, the one that goes between 150 and 400 €. Among the many devices launched in recent years by the Chinese company, today we find on offer the Redmi Note 9 Prowhich has a few months on its back, but which is still a great device.









The Redmi Note 9 Pro is on offer on Amazon at a price of € 210.10, well the 30% less than recommended. A discount that is hard to see for a smartphone, where promotions are usually around 15-20%. For this reason it is an offer to be taken on the fly, especially if you are looking for a mid-range smartphone that must last at least a couple of years. The smartphone has a balanced technical data sheet, with a large screen, four rear cameras (with the main 64 Megapixel sensor) and a battery that lasts two days quietly.

Redmi Note 9 Pro technical sheet

The Redmi Note 9 Pro It is the ideal smartphone for all those who do not want to spend a very high amount, but who at the same time want a device that does not create problems during the day, that does not crash while using social networks and that also takes good quality images.

The smartphone has a 6.67 “large screen with FHD resolution. The screen also integrates ad hoc technologies for protect your eyes from blue light. Under the body we find a Snapdragon 720 processor with support for 6GB of RAM and 128GB of internal memory.

The photographic sector gives satisfaction to all those who love to immortalize every moment of the day. In the back there are four cameras: the main sensor is 64 megapixels, alongside an 8 megapixel ultra-wide angle lens, a 5 megapixel sensor for macro photos and a 2 megapixel depth sensor. There is also a night mode for when there is little light and a beauty mode for selfies and photos with friends. There front camera is 16MP.

Excellent the 5020mAh battery which guarantees up to two days of autonomy. Thanks to the 30W fast charge you can have 100% autonomy in just over an hour. The fingerprint reader is present on the side.

Redmi Note 9 Pro on offer: price and discount

Thanks to 30% discountthe Redmi Note 9 Pro is one of the most interesting smartphones on offer of the moment. The device is available on Amazon at a price of € 210.10with a saving on recommended price of almost 80 €. The Redmi Note 9 Pro is shipped directly from Amazon; therefore, you are guaranteed to arrive within a couple of days.