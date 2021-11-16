Redmi Smart Band Pro arrives in Italy

A few weeks after the official presentation, however Redmi Smart Band Pro the time has come to make its debut in our country as well. We remind you that we are talking about a smartband that makes the quality / price ratio one of its main strengths, as at 49 euros it is able to make available to users everything that can be expected from a device of this type.

The characteristics of Redmi Smart Band Pro

Equipped with a 1.47-inch AMOLED display with 194 x 368 pixel resolution (with a density of 282 PPI) and 2.5D glass, the new Redmi smartband is able to guarantee a brightness of up to 450 nits.

Among the other features of Redmi Smart Band Pro we find the Apollo 3.5 processor, a 200 mAh battery which, according to the manufacturer, is able to guarantee up to 14 days of autonomy (even 20 with the energy saving mode), support Bluetooth 5.0 connectivity (thanks to which it is possible to pair this device with both Android and iOS), a 3-axis accelerometer, a gyroscope, a sensor for heart rate detection, a brightness sensor, a sensor for SpO2 detection and a water resistant shell (up to 50 meters deep).

From a software point of view, Redmi’s team of developers has worked to offer users a great possibility of customization (there are over 50 quadrants among which you can choose) and as many as 110 fitness modes (some of which are capable of detecting the activities automatically, such as running and walking).

And again, with the new Redmi smartband it is possible to manage music playback, view notifications, be informed about the weather forecast, manage alarms and functions to find the smartphone, track the quality of sleep and the level of stress, keep track of control the menstrual cycle and perform breathing exercises.

You can buy the smartband for 49 euros

